Technology News
loading

iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, tvOS 13.2 Released: Here Is What's New, How to Download

iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 include over 70 new or updated emoji and various bug fixes.

By | Updated: 29 October 2019 11:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, tvOS 13.2 Released: Here Is What's New, How to Download

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images North America/ AFP

iPhone 11 models get Deep Fusion through iOS 13.2

Highlights
  • iOS 13.2 includes updated Camera app with video resolution option
  • There is also support for AirPods Pro
  • iPadOS 13.2 is meant for all iPad models supporting first iPadOS version

Apple has released iOS 13.2 for all compatible iPhone models. The new iOS update brings the anticipated Deep Fusion camera feature for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models that come with the A13 Bionic Neural Engine. The iOS 13.2 update also includes a list of new and updated emoji characters as well as brings support for the newly launched AirPods Pro. Alongside the latest iOS update, Apple has brought iPadOS 13.2 for all compatible iPad models. The new iPadOS, just like its previous iterations, matches the changelog of iOS 13.2. Apple has also brought tvOS 13.2 with support for the AirPods Pro. The new tvOS update comes over a month after the release of tvOS 13.

What's new with iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2

The first and the much-awaited change that iOS 13.2 brings is the addition of Deep Fusion that Apple showcased at the launch of the iPhone 11 series last month. The new feature utilises the A13 Bionic Neural Engine to enhance texture, detail, and reduce noise in photos taken under a low-light environment. Apple Senior Vice President Phil Schiller while previewing the new feature last month called it "computational photography mad science." Moreover, the feature, which debuted on iOS 13.2 beta earlier this month, is limited to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and is available by default -- without any particular option to enable or disable its effects.

ios 13 2 update gadgets 360 iOS 13.2 Apple

iOS 13.2 is now available for download on compatible iPhone and iPod touch models

 

Aside from Deep Fusion, iOS 13.2 updates the Camera app for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max with the ability to let users change the video resolution directly while recording videos. The option to change the video resolution was earlier available by going through the Settings menu.

The iOS 13.2 update as well as iPadOS 13.2 also bring over 70 new or updated emoji characters, including animals, food, activities, new accessibility emoji, and gender-neutral emoji among others. There is also an option to easily select skin tones for the couple emoji, which was spotted in a beta version earlier this month.

For privacy advocates, iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 come along with the privacy settings to let users decide whether they want or don't want to allow Apple to store the audio of their Siri and Dictation interactions. The Cupertino company promised to offer the opt-in feature following a public outcry over its "grading" programme for Siri that it suspended in early August.

You can access the opt-in feature that's available under the title Improve Siri and Dictation by going to Settings > Privacy > Analytics and Improvements. The latest iOS and iPad updates also include the option to let you delete your existing Siri and Dictation history by going through Settings > Siri and Search > Siri and Dictation History.

apple siri privacy settings ios 13 2 gadgets 360 iOS 13.2 Apple Siri

iOS 13.2 brings new privacy-focussed settings for Siri

 

The iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 updates also include support for AirPods Pro that were launched on Monday as the company's first noise-cancelling, in-ear headphones. There is also the Announce Messages with Siri feature to let you allow Siri to read your incoming messages aloud to your AirPods.

Apple has additionally updated the Home app with HomeKit Secure Video and support for HomeKit-enabled routers.

In terms of bug fixes and performance improvements, iOS 13.2 resolves the issue that might have prevented passwords from autofilling in third-party apps. The update also fixes the issue that might have prevented the keyboard from appearing when using Search. Further, there is a fix for the issue that was impacting the swipe to go home gesture for some users on the iPhone X and later models. The iOS update also resolves the annoying issue that caused the Contacts app to launch to the previously opened contact instead of the contact list. Similarly, the issue that was temporarily disappearing saved notes from the Notes app has also been resolved.

The changelog provided by Apple also underlines that there are fixes for the Markup annotations, iCloud Backup, and AssistitiveTouch. Moreover, the security additions to iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 will be provided soon to the Apple support page.

The iOS 13.2 update is designed for all the iPhone and iPod touch models that are compatible with iOS 13. Likewise, the iPadOS 13.2 update is available to the iPad models that are compatible with the first iteration of iPadOS.

How to download iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2

To download iOS 13.2 or iPadOS 13.2 on your iPhone or iPad, visit Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure your device has sufficient amount of battery and is connected to a Wi-Fi connection.

What's new with tvOS 13.2

In addition to iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2, Apple has brought tvOS 13.2. The new tvOS update is compatible with the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. While the feature list of the new software version hasn't been released formally, the update is likely to include bug fixes and performance improvements. You can also expect some fixes related to the issues that emerged through tvOS 13 last month.

How to download tvOS 13.2

To download tvOS 13.2, open the Settings app on your Apple TV and then go to System > Software Update. The update may have already reached your device if you've enabled the automatic updates option for your Apple TV device.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, tvOS 13.2, Apple iOS, Apple, iOS update, iOS
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Facebook Employees Sign Letter Opposing Political Ads Policy
iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, tvOS 13.2 Released: Here Is What's New, How to Download
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Water Resistance Launched
  4. MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  6. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  7. Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 MIUI 11 Update India Rollout Begins: Reports
  8. Mi CC9 With Five Rear Cameras, 5x Optical Zoom to Launch on November 5
  9. BSNL Rs. 698 Prepaid Plan Launched, Offers 200GB Data for 180 Days
  10. Realme XT Update Brings Dark Mode, Wide-Angle Video Recording, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Superman and Lois Arrowverse Series in the Works With Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch: Reports
  2. Instagram Bans Fictional Snippets Showing Suicide
  3. iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, tvOS 13.2 Released: Here Is What's New, How to Download
  4. Facebook Employees Sign Letter Opposing Political Ads Policy
  5. Google Hit by Australian Regulator Lawsuit Over Data Collection
  6. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Hides Notification Badges for Muted Chats, Takes Group Privacy Settings Globally
  7. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  8. Spotify Says It Grew Rapidly in India in Q3, Reaches 248 Million Monthly Active Users Globally
  9. Game of Thrones Creators Quit Star Wars for Netflix Deal
  10. Microsoft Says Russia-Linked Hackers Target Sports Organizations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.