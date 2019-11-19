Apple has pushed iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 for all compatible iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad devices. The new iOS and iPadOS updates, which both come within a couple of weeks after the debut of their last iterations, primarily fix software glitches on Apple devices. The iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 updates resolve issues exist within the Mail app. Similarly, there is a fix to improve search functionality within the Mail, Files, and Notes apps. The latest iOS and iPadOS updates are also touted to fix the problem related to background downloading of app content.

What's new with iOS 13.2.3, iPadOS 13.2.3

One of the most annoying issues that Apple addresses through the iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 updates is related to system search that didn't work within the Mail, Files, and Notes apps for some users.

The new updates also fix the issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background. This comes in tandem with the earlier fix that the Cupertino giant provided through iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2 earlier this month to handle the issue that was causing apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background.

The changelog provided by Apple also mentions that the new iOS and iPadOS updates address the issue where attachments such as photos and links weren't visible in the details view of the Messages app. The updates also resolve the problem that could prevent Mail from fetching new messages and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts.

iOS 13.2.3 update is live for all compatible iPhone and iPod touch models

On the part of security fixes, the dedicated support page by Apple shows that the iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 updates both have no published Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVE) entries. The company, however, currently has iOS 13.3 in beta testing with additions such as upgraded Safari browser with support for FIDO2-compliant security keys.

How to download iOS 13.2.3, iPadOS 13.2.3

Apple has released iOS 13.2.3 for all the iPhone and iPod touch models compatible with iOS 13. Likewise, iPadOS 13.2.3 is meant for the iPad devices compatible with iPadOS 13. You can check the availability of the fresh iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure that your device has sufficient amount of battery and is connected to a Wi-Fi network.