Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 13.2.2, iPadOS 13.2.2 Released With Fix for Background App Management Issue: What's New, How to Download

iOS 13.2.2, iPadOS 13.2.2 Released With Fix for Background App Management Issue: What's New, How to Download

iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2 come as upgrades to iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2, respectively.

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 11:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iOS 13.2.2, iPadOS 13.2.2 Released With Fix for Background App Management Issue: What's New, How to Download

Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/ AFP

iOS 13.2.2 fixes cellular issues on compatible iPhone devices

Highlights
  • iOS 13.2.2 comes just more than a week after Apple released iOS 13.2
  • iPadOS 13.2.2 includes all iOS 13.2.2 changes except cellular fixes
  • The new updates don't carry any published CVE entries

Apple has released iOS 13.2.2 for all compatible iPhone and iPod touch models. The new iOS release is the latest in the series of iOS updates that the Cupertino giant has brought since the debut of iOS 13 in September to improve the user experience. With iOS 13.2.2, Apple majorly addresses the background app management issue. The newest iOS update also fixes some of the other user reported problems. The iOS 13.2.2 update comes just more than a week after Apple released iOS 13.2 alongside iPadOS 13.2 and tvOS 13.2. Alongside the update for iPhone and iPod touch users, the company has also released iPadOS 13.2.2 for compatible iPad devices.

What's new with iOS 13.2.2, iPadOS 13.2.2

As per the changelog provided by Apple, one of the most notable changes that iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2 bring is the fix for the issue that was causing apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background. Many users reported this problem soon after installing iOS 13.2 last week.

The new iOS and iPadOS updates also resolve that made replies to S/MIME encrypted emails between Exchange accounts unreadable. The updates also address the problem with the Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari. Further, there is a fix for the issue that affected connectivity with YubiKey Lighting-powered accessories.

Specifically for iPhone users, iOS 13.2.2 also fixes a couple of cellular issues. Apple notes in the changelog that the iOS update resolves the issue that caused temporary loss to cellular service after a call. Similarly, there is a fi for the problem that made cellular data on iPhone devices temporarily unavailable.

ios 13 2 2 update gadgets 360 Apple

iOS 13.2.2 is available for download on compatible iPhone and iPod touch devices

Apple has released the iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2 as the upgrades to iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2. However, the company recently also brought iOS 13.2.1 exclusively for HomePod users to supposedly fix the issue that caused its bricking after installing iOS 13.2.

In terms of security fixes, the dedicated support page by Apple shows that the iOS and iPadOS updates both have no published Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) entries.

How to download iOS 13.2.2, iPadOS 13.2.2

Apple has released iOS 13.2.2 for all the Phone and iPod touch models compatible with iOS 13. Similarly, iPadOS 13.2.2 is available for the iPad devices compatible with iPadOS 13. To download iOS 13.2.2 or iPadOS 13.2.2 on your iPhone or iPad, visit Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure that your device has sufficient amount of battery and is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 13.2.2, iPadOS 13.2.2, iOS, iPadOS, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Uber Crash Report Questions Testing of Self-Driving Cars in the US
iPhone 11 Pro Max Ranked No. 2 in DxOMark’s Camera Tests, Behind Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Xiaomi's Latest
iOS 13.2.2, iPadOS 13.2.2 Released With Fix for Background App Management Issue: What's New, How to Download
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Bring New Character, TDM Map, and More
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  3. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  4. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  5. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  6. PUBG Mobile to Soon Get a New Map Called 'The Ruins'
  7. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  8. Redmi Note 8T Arrives With NFC Support, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  10. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Pro Max Ranked No. 2 in DxOMark’s Camera Tests, Behind Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Xiaomi's Latest
  2. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Start Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India, Users Report
  3. iOS 13.2.2, iPadOS 13.2.2 Released With Fix for Background App Management Issue: What's New, How to Download
  4. Uber Crash Report Questions Testing of Self-Driving Cars in the US
  5. Facebook Fights Disclosing App Records in US Privacy Probe
  6. Tech Entrepreneurs Highlight Digital Privacy Products at Web Summit
  7. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X With 32 Cores Announced, 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X Shipping November 25
  8. LG Says Its Future Mid-Range Phones Will Also Be Made Using ODM Vendors
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Business Gets 'Catalog' to Help Small Businesses Showcase, Share Offerings Easily
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.