iOS 13.1, iPadOS to Release Today: How to Download, Install

Apple is releasing iOS 13.1 for all compatible iPhone and iPod touch models -- just less than a week after the debut of iOS 13. Unlike iOS 13, iOS 13.1 won't bring a list of new features or changes to your Apple device. You can, however, expect tons of bug fixes and some performance improvements. Alongside iOS 13.1, the Cupertino company is bringing iPadOS, the first iteration of its iPad-exclusive operating system. The anticipated iPadOS update will bring several enhancements to Apple iPad models. These include Slide Over and Split View to take your multitasking experience to new levels. There will also be a redesigned Home screen to offer much more on your iPad than what's available on your iPhone.

Apple had initially planned to bring iOS 13.1 and iPadOS on September 30. However, the company last week advanced the release date of both platforms to September 24. While the iOS 13.1 update will be available as a free download for the iPhone 6s and later as well as the seventh-generation iPod touch, iPadOS will hit all the iPad models starting from the iPad (5th generation), iPad mini 4, and iPad Air 2.

The release time of iOS 13.1 and iPadOS aren't officially revealed by Apple, if we look at the historical records, the updates should reach the compatible iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad models at around 10am PST/ 1pm EST. This means you can expect the updates to reach your devices in India at about 10:30pm IST today.

iOS 13.1 compatible iPhone, iPod touch models

Just like iOS 13 that was launched last week, the iOS 13.1 update will be available for download on all iPhone models starting from the iPhone 6s and the seventh-generation iPod touch. The complete list of compatible iOS 13.1 devices includes the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, and the seventh-generation iPod touch. The new software version also comes preloaded on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPadOS compatible iPad models

As announced at WWDC 2019 back in June, iPadOS is compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (3rd generation), and the iPad Air 2.

How to download iOS 13.1, iPadOS

The download methods of iOS 13.1 and iPadOS are identical. You can download the latest version on your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad by going through the Settings menu. We suggest you to back up your data before proceeding for the download. Your device should also have an adequate amount of battery charge to enable the update. You can follow the steps below to download the iOS 13.1 or iPadOS update on your device.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. This will begin the process of checking the new updates on your Apple device. Once iOS 13.1 or iPadOS is available for your device, you'll see a screen that will ask to begin the download process. Now, tap Download and Install to begin the download process. This will begin the download process of iOS 13.1 or iPadOS. The speed of the download notably depends on how fast your Internet connection is. It is also important to point out that you need a Wi-Fi connection specifically if you're about to download the update on an iPhone or iPod touch that doesn't run iOS 13 or on an iPad. Once downloaded, tap Install to begin the installation of iOS 13.1 or iPadOS on your device. Tap Agree when you see Apple's Terms and Conditions with respect to the new software package and its features.

Your device will now restart once to complete the software installation.

How to download and install iOS 13.1, iPadOS via iTunes

If you don't want to download iOS 13.1 or iPadOS through your Apple device directly for some reason, you can use iTunes on your system. You need to have a PC or Mac with the latest iTunes version installed to download the latest software package. Now, just follow the steps available below to get the update ready on your device.