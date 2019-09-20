Technology News
loading

iOS 13.1 and iPadOS to Now Release on September 24, Instead of September 30

Moving forward, iPadOS will be developed as a separate software branch, similar to the watchOS and tvOS software.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 11:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iOS 13.1 and iPadOS to Now Release on September 24, Instead of September 30

iPadOS brings new home screen, multi-tasking gestures

Highlights
  • iOS 13.1 to bring several bug fixes, share ETA for Apple Maps
  • iPadOS will be rolled out to iPad Air 2 and later models
  • iOS 13 has been rolled out to eligible devices just a day ago

Apple has now announced that it will roll out iOS 13.1 and iPadOS on September 24, earlier than previously announced. The company has just made iOS 13 available, and now the rollout of the next big update is scheduled for next week. Apple will also release iPadOS on the same day, and it will come with characteristics specific to the tablet series. Moving forward, iPadOS will be developed as a separate software branch, similar to the watchOS and tvOS software.

iOS 13.1 will come with new features like a share ETA feature in Apple Maps, new animated icons in Home app, data separation for enterprise devices, and Shortcut automations. It will also bring general bug fixes to iOS 13. Furthermore, The Verge reports that iOS 13.1 also will have a fix for a lockscreen bypass exploit in iOS 13 that allows you to gain all contact information

Apple is also slated to bring HomeKit related features and AirPod sharing feature, but they won't arrive with iOS 13.1. However, the company has promised to make them available sometime this fall. Eligible devices for iOS 13.1 are iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, and the iPod touch (7th generation). To recall, Apple had released iOS 13.1 developer beta before iOS 13 had left beta - an unusual move by the company.

As mentioned, the tech giant will also release iPadOS for the first time on September 24, earlier than its previously scheduled September 30 rollout. Eligible devices for iPadOS are the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad Air 2. The new iPad-specific OS has been tailor-made for the iPad and brings a new home screen, more multitasking gestures, an improved Files app, and better text editing experience. It also brings desktop-class browsing with Safari, alongside dark mode, custom fonts, a floating keyboard with support for swipe-based typing, and a lot more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 13.1, Apple, iPAdOS, iOS 13.1 Rollout
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
International Emmys 2019: Sacred Games, Radhika Apte Among 4 Indian Nominees
Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition aka Exclusive Edition With Snapdragon 855 Plus, Up to 12GB RAM Launched in China
iOS 13.1 and iPadOS to Now Release on September 24, Instead of September 30
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Showcases Pop-Up Selfie Camera, ToF Sensor
  2. Vivo V17 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch, Key Specs Revealed
  3. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  4. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  5. 30 Hidden Features of iOS 13 That You Should Definitely Check Out
  6. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch in India Soon
  7. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  8. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Cameras to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  9. The Family Man Is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro With Kirin 990 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V17 Pro Launch Event Kicks Off: Live Updates
  2. Apple Watch Series 5 Pre-Orders Now Live in India: Price, Offers
  3. Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition aka Exclusive Edition With Snapdragon 855 Plus, Up to 12GB RAM Launched in China
  4. iOS 13.1 and iPadOS to Now Release on September 24, Instead of September 30
  5. International Emmys 2019: Sacred Games, Radhika Apte Among 4 Indian Nominees
  6. Lion Air Investigating Hack That Compromised Passenger Data
  7. Huawei Mate 30 Series Launched Without Google Apps as US Sanctions Bite
  8. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges Company Will Be Carbon Neutral by 2040
  9. Airbnb Says It Will Go Public in 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.