Apple has now announced that it will roll out iOS 13.1 and iPadOS on September 24, earlier than previously announced. The company has just made iOS 13 available, and now the rollout of the next big update is scheduled for next week. Apple will also release iPadOS on the same day, and it will come with characteristics specific to the tablet series. Moving forward, iPadOS will be developed as a separate software branch, similar to the watchOS and tvOS software.

iOS 13.1 will come with new features like a share ETA feature in Apple Maps, new animated icons in Home app, data separation for enterprise devices, and Shortcut automations. It will also bring general bug fixes to iOS 13. Furthermore, The Verge reports that iOS 13.1 also will have a fix for a lockscreen bypass exploit in iOS 13 that allows you to gain all contact information

Apple is also slated to bring HomeKit related features and AirPod sharing feature, but they won't arrive with iOS 13.1. However, the company has promised to make them available sometime this fall. Eligible devices for iOS 13.1 are iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, and the iPod touch (7th generation). To recall, Apple had released iOS 13.1 developer beta before iOS 13 had left beta - an unusual move by the company.

As mentioned, the tech giant will also release iPadOS for the first time on September 24, earlier than its previously scheduled September 30 rollout. Eligible devices for iPadOS are the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad Air 2. The new iPad-specific OS has been tailor-made for the iPad and brings a new home screen, more multitasking gestures, an improved Files app, and better text editing experience. It also brings desktop-class browsing with Safari, alongside dark mode, custom fonts, a floating keyboard with support for swipe-based typing, and a lot more.