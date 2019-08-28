Technology News
loading

iOS 13.1 Developer Beta Released Even Before iOS 13 Leaves Beta

iOS 13.1 stable rollout is likely to follow up soon after iOS 13 stable release.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 13:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iOS 13.1 Developer Beta Released Even Before iOS 13 Leaves Beta

Photo Credit: MacRumors

Automations, a Shortcuts feature removed by Apple in iOS 13, has returned in iOS 13.1

Highlights
  • Apple has not yet released iOS 13
  • The update reintroduces the Automations feature in Shortcuts
  • iOS 13.1 developer beta includes tweaked dynamic wallpapers

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 13.1, even though the company has not yet released iOS 13, which is still being beta tested. The iOS 13.1 release notes suggest that the update reintroduces the Automations feature in Shortcuts, and adds other functions that were removed over the course of the iOS 13 beta testing period, MacRumors reported on Tuesday.

The Cupertino-based company has jumped to iOS 13.1 beta-testing because it has already prepared iOS 13 for release and is likely readying iOS 13.1 as a quick follow-up update.

The iOS 13.1 is aiming to restore features that were initially available in iOS 13 but removed later in the beta testing process, such as shortcuts automations and the share ETA functionality in Apple Maps. Additionally, the iOS 13.1 developer beta includes tweaked dynamic wallpapers, AirPods volume indicator, new HomeKit icons, improvements for mouse support, HEVC improvements, updated font settings page, and a lot more.

In addition, the company is expected to launch three new iPhones - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone XR successor - in September this year. The upcoming iPhone 11 lineup would feature company's new A13 chip, sport a new Taptic Engine, and feature a lightning port for audio and charging.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging.

Earlier this week, Apple had fixed an "unpatched" bug in the iOS 12.4.1 update that had left its most up-to-date iPhones vulnerable to hacking risk.

The new update "12.4.1" introduces a fix for vulnerability in which, according to Apple, "a malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges".

"We would like to acknowledge @Pwn20wnd for their assistance," said Apple.

A security researcher that goes by the name of "Pwn20wnd" published a jailbreak for the earlier iOS 12.4 update.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 13.1, iOS 13
Nokia Phones No Longer Aggressively Killing Background Apps, Switch to Adaptive Battery: HMD Global
Google Pixel 4 Leaked Hands-On Images Show Large Camera Module, Thick Top Bezel
iOS 13.1 Developer Beta Released Even Before iOS 13 Leaves Beta
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Realme XT First Impressions
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Massive 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2
  8. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Offers Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, More
  9. Sacred Games Writer Varun Grover Answers Every Question You Had
  10. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 2 Series Launching in India Today: Live Updates From the Event
  2. Google Pixel 4 Leaked Hands-On Images Show Large Camera Module, Thick Top Bezel
  3. iOS 13.1 Developer Beta Released Even Before iOS 13 Leaves Beta
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30s Leaked in Case Renders, Tipped to Sport 6,000mAh Battery; Galaxy A70s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance
  5. Nokia Phones No Longer Aggressively Killing Background Apps, Switch to Adaptive Battery: HMD Global
  6. Chandrayaan-2's Third Lunar-Bound Orbit Manoeuvre Performed Successfully: ISRO
  7. Realme Q Series of Smartphones Confirmed, 4 Devices to Launch on September 5
  8. Google Assistant Now Lets You Choose Family Members Through the Google App for Easier Interactions
  9. Google Hire Online Job Service to Shut Down in 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.