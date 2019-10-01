Apple has released iOS 13.1.2 and iPadOS 13.1.2. The latest iOS version debuts as the fourth update in the iOS 13 series and is available for download on all compatible iPhone and iPod touch models. It also comes just in a fortnight after Apple brought the first and the major iOS 13 build, less than a week after iOS 13.1, and a few days after iOS 13.1.1. The new iPadOS release, on the other hand, comes as the second iPad-exclusive update, following the launch of iPadOS 13.1.1 earlier this week. The Cupertino company has also released watchOS 6.0.1 to compatible Apple Watch models. All three new software updates majorly include various bug fixes and performance improvements.

What's new with iOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.2

As per the official changelog provided by Apple, iOS 13.1.2 addresses an issue that could continue to show the progress bar for iCloud Backup after a successful backup. There is also a fix for the bug where the Camera app might not work. Further, the update addresses an issue that could the flashlight to work.

The new iOS update also fixes an issue that could affect Bluetooth connectivity on certain vehicles. Also, there is a fix for an issue where the HomePod could not be able to run shortcuts.

Identical to the iOS 13.1.2 update, iPadOS 13.1.2 also fixes the progress bar of iCloud Backup as well as addresses the shortcuts issue on the HomePod.

The iOS 13.1.2 is designed for all the iPhone and iPod touch models compatible with iOS 13. Similarly, the latest iPadOS update is meant for the iPad models compatible with the first iteration of iPadOS.

How to download iOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.2

To download the iOS 13.1.2 or iPadOS 13.1.2 update on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure your device has sufficient amount of battery and is connected to a Wi-Fi connection.

What's new with watchOS 6.0.1

Alongside the new iOS and iPadOS releases, Apple has brought watchOS 6.0.1. The latest watchOS update addresses an issue where the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch face lost their speaking ability. It notably emerged following the arrival of watchOS 6.0 earlier this month.

The new watchOS release also includes a bug fix for the issue that could result in a loss of display calibration data. Furthermore, the update addresses an issue that could affect the calendar complication.

How to download watchOS 6.0.1

You can download watchOS 6.0.1 to any Apple Watch model that's compatible with watchOS 6.0. To download the update, go to the My Watch tab on the Watch app available on your iPhone and then visit General > Software Update.

The Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent of battery to enable the download process. Additionally, make sure that it's placed on the charging dock while downloading and installing the update. Your iPhone is also required to be close to the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch should restart twice before the update is completely installed. You need to enter the Watch passcode if prompted after beginning the update and then follow the on-screen instructions on your iPhone to accomplish the installation.