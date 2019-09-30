Apple has released iOS 13.1.1 for all compatible iPhone and iPod touch models and iPadOS 13.1.1 for all supported iPad models. The latest iOS and iPadOS versions come just days after the Cupertino company brought iOS 13.1 and the first iteration of iPadOS. Through both iOS 13.1.1 and iPadOS 13.1.1, Apple has essentially fixed the bug that was allowing third-party keyboards to gain "full access" without requiring any user permissions. There are also various other bug fixes and performance improvements. Nevertheless, a developer has shared a new exploit that apparently exists in iOS 13.1.1 and brings the possibility to jailbreak iPhone models based on up to A11 Bionic SoC.

As per the official changelog, iOS 13.1.1 addresses issues that could prevent iPhone restoring from backup. The update also fixes a battery-draining issue as well as resolves a problem where Safari suggestions were re-enabled even after turning them off.

Particularly on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the new iOS version fixes an issue that could impact recognition of Siri requests. The update also enhances Reminders by addressing an issue that could have caused slow syncing.

The changelog of iPadOS 13.1.1 also mentions the inclusion of various bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPad -- similar to how iOS 13.1.1 improves the experience on iPhone models. However, the major change that both new updates bring is the fix for the security issue that emerged through iOS 13 and the first version of iPadOS. It was allowing third-party keyboard apps to gain full access.

"Apple has discovered a bug in iOS 13 and iPadOS that can result in keyboard extensions being granted full access even if you haven't approved this access," the company had said in an advisory released last week, alongside assuring that the issue didn't impact the built-in keyboards.

You can read about the security content of iOS 13.1.1 and iPadOS 13.1.1 by visiting the Apple support page.

Although Apple has attempted to address all the prominent bugs through iOS 13.1.1, a developer who uses a pseudonym axi0mX has suggested the presence of an exploit called "checkm8" in the latest software version. The exploit brings the possibility of jailbreaking all the iPhone models that have up to A11 Bionic SoC.

The developer posted a video on Twitter that showcases an iPhone X booting up in verbose mode. "Starting in DFU Mode, it took 2 seconds to jailbreak it with checkm8, and then I made it automatically boot from NAND with patches for verbose boot. Latest iOS 13.1.1, and no need to upload any images," the developer explained.

Apple may release a new iOS version in the coming days to patch the jailbreak exploit. In the meantime, we advise you to download the latest update if you were among the users who installed iOS 13 and iOS 13.1 earlier to get a smoother experience.

How to download iOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1.1

To download the iOS 13.1.1 or iPadOS 13.1.1 update on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure your device has sufficient amount of battery and is connected to a high-speed data or Wi-Fi connection. Moreover, the updates are designed for the devices compatible with iOS 13 and iPadOS.