Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1.1 Debut to Fix Third Party Keyboard Bug; New Jailbreak Exploit Surfaces

iOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1.1 Debut to Fix Third-Party Keyboard Bug; New Jailbreak Exploit Surfaces

iOS 13.1.1 and iPadOS 13.1.1 both available for devices compatible with iOS 13 and first version of iPadOS.

By | Updated: 30 September 2019 12:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1.1 Debut to Fix Third-Party Keyboard Bug; New Jailbreak Exploit Surfaces

Apple is aiming to fix various prominent issues through the latest software updates

Highlights
  • iOS 13.1.1 improves Siri recognition on iPhone 11 models
  • New software also fixes battery draining issue
  • Exploit called checkm8 with possibility to allow jailbreaking emerged

Apple has released iOS 13.1.1 for all compatible iPhone and iPod touch models and iPadOS 13.1.1 for all supported iPad models. The latest iOS and iPadOS versions come just days after the Cupertino company brought iOS 13.1 and the first iteration of iPadOS. Through both iOS 13.1.1 and iPadOS 13.1.1, Apple has essentially fixed the bug that was allowing third-party keyboards to gain "full access" without requiring any user permissions. There are also various other bug fixes and performance improvements. Nevertheless, a developer has shared a new exploit that apparently exists in iOS 13.1.1 and brings the possibility to jailbreak iPhone models based on up to A11 Bionic SoC.

As per the official changelog, iOS 13.1.1 addresses issues that could prevent iPhone restoring from backup. The update also fixes a battery-draining issue as well as resolves a problem where Safari suggestions were re-enabled even after turning them off.

Particularly on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the new iOS version fixes an issue that could impact recognition of Siri requests. The update also enhances Reminders by addressing an issue that could have caused slow syncing.

The changelog of iPadOS 13.1.1 also mentions the inclusion of various bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPad -- similar to how iOS 13.1.1 improves the experience on iPhone models. However, the major change that both new updates bring is the fix for the security issue that emerged through iOS 13 and the first version of iPadOS. It was allowing third-party keyboard apps to gain full access.

"Apple has discovered a bug in iOS 13 and iPadOS that can result in keyboard extensions being granted full access even if you haven't approved this access," the company had said in an advisory released last week, alongside assuring that the issue didn't impact the built-in keyboards.

You can read about the security content of iOS 13.1.1 and iPadOS 13.1.1 by visiting the Apple support page.

Although Apple has attempted to address all the prominent bugs through iOS 13.1.1, a developer who uses a pseudonym axi0mX has suggested the presence of an exploit called "checkm8" in the latest software version. The exploit brings the possibility of jailbreaking all the iPhone models that have up to A11 Bionic SoC.

The developer posted a video on Twitter that showcases an iPhone X booting up in verbose mode. "Starting in DFU Mode, it took 2 seconds to jailbreak it with checkm8, and then I made it automatically boot from NAND with patches for verbose boot. Latest iOS 13.1.1, and no need to upload any images," the developer explained.

Apple may release a new iOS version in the coming days to patch the jailbreak exploit. In the meantime, we advise you to download the latest update if you were among the users who installed iOS 13 and iOS 13.1 earlier to get a smoother experience.

How to download iOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1.1

To download the iOS 13.1.1 or iPadOS 13.1.1 update on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure your device has sufficient amount of battery and is connected to a high-speed data or Wi-Fi connection. Moreover, the updates are designed for the devices compatible with iOS 13 and iPadOS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1.1, iPadOS, iOS, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone Models Running iOS 8 on February 1, 2020
iOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1.1 Debut to Fix Third-Party Keyboard Bug; New Jailbreak Exploit Surfaces
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers
  3. Asus ROG Phone 2 Next Sale in India Scheduled for October 8
  4. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
  5. Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi Sale Kicks Off: Check Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  6. Vivo U10 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Air Purifier 2S Price Cut Now Live in Xiaomi Diwali Sale
  8. Elon Musk Unveils New Mars Rocket Prototype, Expects Missions in Months
  9. WhatsApp Will Soon Stop Working on iPhone Models Running This iOS Version
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Music Now Comes Pre-Installed on Android 10, Replacing Google Play Music
  2. Bard of Blood: Netflix Tests Limited Free Access in India for Shah Rukh Khan-Produced Original
  3. iOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1.1 Debut to Fix Third-Party Keyboard Bug; New Jailbreak Exploit Surfaces
  4. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone Models Running iOS 8 on February 1, 2020
  5. Microsoft Spots 'Nodersok' Malware That Turns PCs Into Zombie Proxies
  6. Xiaomi Diwali With Mi 2019 Sale: Redmi K20 Pro Price Cut Now Live, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360, More Deals
  7. TikTok Owner ByteDance's First Half Revenue Said to Be Better Than Expected
  8. Huawei Gets Red Carpet Treatment From Russia Over 5G
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 to Go on Sale in India Again on October 8: Price, Specifications
  10. Elon Musk Unveils New Mars Rocket Prototype, Expects Missions in Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.