Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple May Give iPhones More NFC-Based Capabilities With iOS 12

 
, 26 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple May Give iPhones More NFC-Based Capabilities With iOS 12

With Worldwide Developers Conference 2018 (WWDC) set to kick-off on June 4, Apple is likely to announce a change in near-field communication (NFC) policies when it releases its next-generation iOS 12 operating system.

"The change to the near-field communication, or NFC, chip, which is expected to be announced next month, could pave the way for people to use iPhones for other security-sensitive interactions, from paying transit fares and opening car doors to verifying their identity in other ways," tech website The Information reported late on Friday.

Notably, since Apple first launched NFC-capable devices iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus in 2014, its implementation of NFC has been primarily restricted to Apple Pay transactions.

"Apple employees are already using their iPhones to unlock doors at Apple Park, likely via custom badge readers detailed in Federal Communications Commission filings last year," the report added.

With the new capabilities, iPhones would be able to unlock NFC-enabled doors and potentially transmit data to transit systems, personal authentication devices and more. 

The iPhone-maker has been slow to evolve its NFC policies since adopting the technology nearly four years ago but the company has made moves to expand its limited feature set over the past year, according to Apple Insider.

Meanwhile, in 2014, when the tech giant was talking with HID about enabling iPhone to access buildings, it also discussed allowing the phone to emulate transit cards made by Cubic -- whose transit fare systems are used by tens of millions of people.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 12, NFC
Elon Musk 'Exactly Wrong' on AI, Says Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt
Apple May Give iPhones More NFC-Based Capabilities With iOS 12
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Is This What the Google Pixel 3 Will Look Like?
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 9.5.6 Update Based on Android 8.1 Oreo Announced
  3. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  4. WhatsApp for Android Users Can Now Hide Media From Their Gallery
  5. Vivo Y83 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, Face Unlock Launched
  6. Vivo X21 Now Available for Pre-Booking in India
  7. WhatsApp for iPhone Starts Receiving Group Audio Calls: Report
  8. Nokia 'Charged Up' Smartphone Teased for May 29
  9. Best Phones Under Rs. 15000 in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.