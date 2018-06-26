Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iOS 12 Public Beta Released for Eligible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch Models

 
, 26 June 2018
iOS 12 Public Beta Released for Eligible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch Models

Highlights

  • Apple has released the first iOS 12 public beta
  • The public beta is available for all iOS 11-running devices
  • It comes days after Apple released the iOS 12 developer preview

Apple has finally released the first iOS 12 public beta. The public beta is available for all iOS 11-running iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models. This means you can get the new experience on these eligible devices - iPhone 5s and later models, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad fifth generation and later models, iPad mini 2 and later models, and the iPod touch sixth generation. The public beta comes days after the Cupertino giant brought the iOS 12 developer preview earlier this month. Notably, unlike the developer preview that requires an active developer account at a yearly charge of $99 (approximately Rs. 6,750), the public beta is available for free to all users who haven't registered for the developer account.

With the arrival of the first iOS 12 public beta, you can experience features such as Siri Shortcuts, Group FaceTime, and an enhanced Do Not Disturb as well as Screen Time. The latest iOS version also has group notifications and updated Photos, Apple News, and Stocks apps in addition to the all iBooks app that comes as the Apple Books app. Specifically for iPhone X users, the new software update brings Memoji and an upgraded Messages app with Tongue Detection and Wink support for Animoji characters. The fresh iOS experience also brings a bunch of performance improvements.

iOS 12 First Impressions: How to Install Right Now, New Features, and More

How to download iOS 12 public beta

To get access to the first iOS 12 public beta, you need to enrol in the Apple Beta Software Program with your Apple ID. Apple has additionally provided an FAQ section to answer all the common queries related to the Apple Beta Software Program. It is recommended to install the beta software on a secondary iOS device as it may include some serious bugs. Also, if you're all set to install the latest beta version, you're advisable to backup your device before beginning the download process.

In case if during the testing phase you would like to move back to the public release on your Apple device, Apple has provided an option to un-enrol from the public beta. There is a step-by-step to ease the unenrolling process.

That being said, Apple is expected to bring the public release of iOS 12 sometime in September - alongside unveiling new iPhone models. The public build is likely to have various bug fixes on the basis of the user feedback the company receives through the initial beta versions.

 

Comments

