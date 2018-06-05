Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iOS 12 Beta Seen to Simplify Closing Apps on the iPhone X

 
, 05 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
iOS 12 Beta Seen to Simplify Closing Apps on the iPhone X

Highlights

  • iPHone X users had to go through a tedious process to close apps
  • With iOS 12 that process has been simplified
  • iOS 12 also brings SMS spam reporting, multi-user Face ID support

iOS 12 has arrived, bringing many new features like Siri improvements, ARKit 2, Memoji for iPhone X, and much more. While some features were highlighted on stage during the WWDC keynote, some nifty additions are now being found, thanks to early developer adopters. Newly spotted features include SMS spam reporting, support for automatic updates, and multi-user Face ID support has also been introduced. Now, a new much-needed change has arrived with iOS 12, intended to make iPhone X users' life easy.

Closing apps on iPhone X was a bit of a task, and users had to swipe up, long press on the cards of recent apps to see a list of applications that were open. Now, with iOS 12, simply swiping up will pull out a list of apps that are open, and then users can just swipe them out of the window to close them.

This is how it works on all iPhones from the start, where you have to double press the home button to see open apps. This uniformity has been brought to iPhone X as well, with iOS 12, and it was first spotted by developer Dom Esposito. However, there is still no option to close all apps at once.

 

You can install iOS 12 developer preview from Apple's developer portal right away. The public beta is out later this month, and iOS 12 stable release will be released with the latest iPhone variants in the Fall of this year. Eligible devices include iPhone 5s and later models, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later models, iPad 6th generation and later models, iPad mini 2 and later models, and the iPod touch 6th generation.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ios 12, apple
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Apple Grabs Top Spot in Slowing Global Wearables Market, Says IDC
Fitbit Says It Has Sold 1 Million Versa Smartwatches
iOS 12 Beta Seen to Simplify Closing Apps on the iPhone X
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Moto G6
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Upgrades Rs. 399 Recharge to Offer 2.4GB Data a Day
  2. Lenovo Z5 With Snapdragon 636, Vertical Dual Camera Setup Launched
  3. Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  4. OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition First Sale in India Today
  5. Lenovo Watch X With Air & Blood Pressure Sensors, 45-Day Standby Launched
  6. Asus ROG Phone First Impressions
  7. Lenovo Z5 With Bezel-Less Display Launch Set for Today
  8. Lenovo A5, K5 Note (2018) With 18:9 Displays Launched
  9. Apple Appears Ready to Fulfil TRAI Demand on SMS Spam Reporting
  10. Asus Unveils New ZenBook Pro With ScreenPad to Counter MacBook Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.