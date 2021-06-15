Technology News
loading

Apple Releases iOS 12.5.4 Update With Security Fixes for Older iPhone, iPad Models

The update includes fixes for two WebKit vulnerabilities and one memory corruption issue.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 June 2021 17:41 IST
Apple Releases iOS 12.5.4 Update With Security Fixes for Older iPhone, iPad Models

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Tomasz Kulesa

Older iPhone users should download the iOS 12.5.4 update to fix security issues

Highlights
  • iOS 12.5.4 update is out for older iPhone and iPad devices
  • The update addresses two issues that might be actively exploited
  • Apple previously released a security update for older devices last month

Apple has released iOS 12.5.4 for older iPhone and iPad models with security fixes for three vulnerabilities. This update is for older devices such as the iPhone 5s, original iPad Air, and the iPad mini 2 and is recommended for all eligible users. People with never devices will obviously not have to install this update - new iPhone and iPad models are running iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 respectively - so if you have a new iPhone or a recent-generation iPhone or iPad, you should not be looking for the latest iOS 12 release on your device.

What's new in iOS 12.5.4

The details available on a dedicated support page show that iOS 12.5.4 addresses two vulnerabilities in the WebKit engine that are classified as CVE-2021-30761 and CVE-2021-30762. There is also a memory corruption issue — CVE-2021-30737.

ios 12 5 4 update screenshot image gadgets 360 iOS 12.5.4

iOS 12.5.4 is available for download on older iPhone and iPad models

 

All three security problems could allow hackers to execute malicious code through specially crafted Web content, according to the details provided in the support page. Apple also said that particularly the WebKit issues might have been actively exploited.

The new iOS version comes over a month after Apple released iOS 12.5.3 for older iPhone and iPad in May, which included fixes for four WebKit-related issues that included a couple of zero-day flaws. That update came alongside iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 for newer iPhone and iPad models, respectively.

Security updates on older Apple devices normally do not carry any interface-level changes. Therefore, you will not receive any updates on the part of the user experience upon installing the new iOS version on your device.

How to download iOS 12.5.4

Apple has released iOS 12.5.4 for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and sixth-generation iPod touch. Users can download the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It is recommended to back up your content before beginning the download process.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 12.5.4, iOS, iPad, iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp to Enable Multi-Device Support With End-to-End Encryption: Report
Apple Releases iOS 12.5.4 Update With Security Fixes for Older iPhone, iPad Models
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  2. Realme GT 5G Goes Global, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Launched as Well
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  4. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  5. Realme GT 5G to Launch Today, Laptop and Tablet Also Expected: All Details
  6. Mi Watch Revolve Active Smartwatch to Debut in India on June 22
  7. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
  8. Google Workspace Tools Now Available to All Users With a Google Account
  9. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  10. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch a New Mi TV With OLED Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Stand 2 Wireless Charger With Cooling Fans Spotted in Android 12 Beta 2 Code: Report
  2. Realme GT 5G Launched Globally, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum With LiDAR System Debuts
  3. Apple TV+ Free One Year Subscription Offer Will Be Reduced to Three Free Months Post June 30
  4. Apple Leads Global Tablet Market in Q1 2021, Basic iPad Models Bestsellers: Counterpoint
  5. OnePlus Nord N200 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications
  6. Facebook, Big Tech Face EU Blow in National Data Watchdogs Ruling
  7. Apple Releases iOS 12.5.4 Update With Security Fixes for Older iPhone, iPad Models
  8. WhatsApp to Enable Multi-Device Support With End-to-End Encryption: Report
  9. Apple Podcasts Premium Subscription, Podcast Channels Now Live: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Google Meet's Companion Mode to Be Rolled Out in September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com