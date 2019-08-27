Technology News
loading

iOS 12.4.1 Update Released, Patches Bug That Enabled iPhone Jailbreak

A security researcher who goes by the name of "Pwn20wnd" published a jailbreak for iOS 12.4.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 10:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iOS 12.4.1 Update Released, Patches Bug That Enabled iPhone Jailbreak
Highlights
  • The bug had left the most up-to-date iPhones vulnerable to risks
  • We would like to acknowledge @Pwn20wnd for their assistance: Apple
  • "Pwn20wnd" published a jailbreak for the earlier iOS 12.4 update

Apple has finally fixed an "unpatched" bug in the latest iOS update that had left its most up-to-date iPhones vulnerable to hacking risk. The new update "iOS 12.4.1" introduces a fix for vulnerability in which, according to Apple, "a malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges".

"We would like to acknowledge @Pwn20wnd for their assistance," said Apple.

A security researcher who goes by the name of "Pwn20wnd" published a jailbreak for the earlier iOS 12.4 update.

Apple reportedly unpatched a bug in the latest iOS update 12.4 that it had fixed in the earlier iOS 12.3 update - leaving its devices vulnerable to cybercriminals.

Jailbreaking an iPhone lets people customise their iOS devices and run unsupported apps. Apple never allows unsupported apps on its iOS platform, which makes its devices extra secure.

As a result of the unpatched bug, all iPhones running iOS 12.4 could be jailbroken.

Several iPhone users tweeted that they were successfully running the "jailbreak".

Apple recently announced to pay up to $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.2 crores) to security researchers for finding flaws and vulnerabilities as part of its bug bounty programme.

The announcement was made by Ivan Krstic, Head of security engineering and architecture at Apple, during the annual Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.4.1
Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Router System Review
The Spy in Your Wallet: Credit Cards Have a Privacy Problem
iOS 12.4.1 Update Released, Patches Bug That Enabled iPhone Jailbreak
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  2. Realme 5 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  3. How to Activate and Use Jio Fiber's Free Landline Service
  4. Motorola One Action Review
  5. Realme 5 to Go on Sale for the First Time Today in India
  6. Xiaomi Mi A3 Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon Via Amazon, Mi.com
  7. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Kicks Off: What You Should Know
  8. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  9. WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Update Adds Memoji Stickers Support
  10. Lenovo Smart Clock, Smart Display Launched in India, Go on sale Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 12.4.1 Update Released, Patches Bug That Enabled iPhone Jailbreak
  2. Realme 5 First Sale Set for Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp for iPhone Latest Beta Brings Memoji Stickers Support, ‘WhatsApp From Facebook’ Branding
  4. Flipkart Sale: Month-End Mobiles Fest Starts With Discounts, Offers Vivo Z1 Pro, Asus 5Z, Other Popular Smartphones
  5. Google Nest Hub Smart Display With Touchscreen, Built-in Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 9,999
  6. Realme 5 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications, Offers
  7. Xiaomi Mi A3 Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon Via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications, Offers
  8. New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Teases Rey’s Double-Bladed Lightsaber
  9. Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F Leak Reveals Full Specifications, Live Images Surface Online As Well
  10. BSNL Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans With 10GB Daily 4G Data Launched: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.