iOS 12.2 Beta Hints at Downtime Customisation in Screen Time

, 28 January 2019
After hinting at adding "Hey Siri" support for AirPods 2 in its next big iOS 12.2 update, Apple is planning to add a new feature that will allow users to customize and adjust their Downtime schedule. Downtime is an iOS feature that syncs across all iCloud devices allowing users to set a schedule only during which apps and phone call services are allowed on the devices. It was originally introduced with iOS 12 last year. In the previous iOS versions, the set Downtime schedule applied to every day.

"With iOS 12.2, you can now set custom Downtime for each day depending on which day of the week it is. Many people will likely want Downtime to kick-in at a later time on the weekends than during the week and this new setting allows for that," 9To5Mac reported on Sunday.

The feature has made its way to the first beta of iOS 12.2 that was released last week along with other additions including screen mirroring icon in the control centre, more detailed Apple Wallet user interface (UI) and Air Quality index on the Maps amongst the others. 

Additionally, the iOS 12.2 beta has also revealed that Apple is working on a subscription service in Apple News as well as handsfree voice command support in the next-generation of AirPods. 

There has not been any official date set for the launch of iOS 12.2 as yet. Like other iOS versions, iOS 12.2 is also expected to go through a number of beta versions before getting to a stable build.

Written with inputs from IANS

Further reading: Apple, iOS 12.2
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
