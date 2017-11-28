Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iOS 11 Reportedly Has a New Autocorrect Bug, Changes 'It' to 'I.T'

 
28 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
iOS 11 Reportedly Has a New Autocorrect Bug, Changes 'It' to 'I.T'

Highlights

  • Apple has so far not acknowledged the issue
  • It had suggested a workaround for the last 'autocorrect' bug
  • Users have been complaining about the issue since September

A few iPhone users are reporting a new autocorrect bug that is thought to be a part of iOS 11. The word 'it' is reportedly being autocorrected to 'I.T' for some users, while others report a similar unwanted correction is occurring for the word 'is', changing it to 'I.S'. The bug has reportedly been around since the release of iOS 11, and hasn't been fixed by any of the six updates since issued, including another more widely affecting autocorrect bug in iOS 11.1 that was fixed in iOS 11.1.1. We weren't able to reproduce the bug over at Gadgets 360 however.

ios 11 bug twitter iOS 11To recall, in the case of the iOS 11.1 autocorrect bug, the Text Replacement autocorrect feature was mistakenly correcting 'i' to 'A' and a symbol. Apple had acknowledged the bug and even provided a workaround until it issued a fix. So far, Apple has not done so for the 'it' autocorrect bug, and complaints have been pouring in since September, MacRumors reports. According to some users cited by the publication, Apple's workaround doesn't work this time around. The Cupertino giant had suggested users visit Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement, and save the correct word as both the phrase and the shortcut.

The only solution appears to be completely turning off autocorrect and if required, even predictive suggestions from Settings > General > Keyboard. Rebooting the iOS device reportedly doesn't help. We've reached out to Apple to comment on the issue, and will update this article if we hear back.

As we mentioned, the iOS 11 release has not been without its share of bugs, and six bug-fixing updates have been unveiled since its launch. iOS 11.0.1 brought a fix for an Exchange mail issue; iOS 11.0.2 brought a fix for crackling sounds affecting iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus users, while iOS 11.0.3 brought a fix for audio and haptic issues on the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and more. The latest, iOS 11.1.2, fixed the cold weather screen responsiveness issue on the iPhone X, and a Live Photos issue.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Autocorrect, iOS 11, iOS 11 bug, Mobiles, Tablets
Gadgets 360 Staff

The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.

More
Ashes Cricket for PC Is Delayed Due to Piracy: Big Ant Studios
iOS 11 Reportedly Has a New Autocorrect Bug, Changes 'It' to 'I.T'
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Go Noise
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5T Open Sales Start in India, via Amazon and OnePlus Store
  2. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Leaked Front Panel Suggests Dual Selfie Cameras
  3. Jio Phone Booking Process Said to Have Started Again, But Not Open to All
  4. Jio Triple Cashback Offer’s Last Date Extended to December 15
  5. Honor V10 Said to Launch in India in January
  6. Amazon Bags Streaming Rights to 2.0, Starring Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar
  7. 'Near-Final' Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2 Builds Now Available
  8. Xiaomi's Exchange Program, Nokia and OnePlus Launches, and More News
  9. Oppo F5 Youth and Oppo A79 Launched With 18:9 Displays
  10. OnePlus 5 Gets Android 8.0 Oreo With Its First Open Beta Build
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.