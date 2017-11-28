iOS 11 Reportedly Has a New Autocorrect Bug, Changes 'It' to 'I.T'

A few iPhone users are reporting a new autocorrect bug that is thought to be a part of iOS 11. The word 'it' is reportedly being autocorrected to 'I.T' for some users, while others report a similar unwanted correction is occurring for the word 'is', changing it to 'I.S'. The bug has reportedly been around since the release of iOS 11, and hasn't been fixed by any of the six updates since issued, including another more widely affecting autocorrect bug in iOS 11.1 that was fixed in iOS 11.1.1. We weren't able to reproduce the bug over at Gadgets 360 however.

To recall, in the case of the iOS 11.1 autocorrect bug, the Text Replacement autocorrect feature was mistakenly correcting 'i' to 'A' and a symbol. Apple had acknowledged the bug and even provided a workaround until it issued a fix. So far, Apple has not done so for the 'it' autocorrect bug, and complaints have been pouring in since September, MacRumors reports. According to some users cited by the publication, Apple's workaround doesn't work this time around. The Cupertino giant had suggested users visit Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement, and save the correct word as both the phrase and the shortcut.

The only solution appears to be completely turning off autocorrect and if required, even predictive suggestions from Settings > General > Keyboard. Rebooting the iOS device reportedly doesn't help. We've reached out to Apple to comment on the issue, and will update this article if we hear back.

As we mentioned, the iOS 11 release has not been without its share of bugs, and six bug-fixing updates have been unveiled since its launch. iOS 11.0.1 brought a fix for an Exchange mail issue; iOS 11.0.2 brought a fix for crackling sounds affecting iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus users, while iOS 11.0.3 brought a fix for audio and haptic issues on the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and more. The latest, iOS 11.1.2, fixed the cold weather screen responsiveness issue on the iPhone X, and a Live Photos issue.