Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Promises Fix for Privacy Bug That Allows Siri to Read Hidden Notifications

 
, 23 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Promises Fix for Privacy Bug That Allows Siri to Read Hidden Notifications

Highlights

  • Apple has officially acknowledged the privacy bug
  • The update version build has not been specified
  • The bug has been seen on the latest iOS 11.3 beta as well

After reports of a privacy bug encountered on iPhone models running iOS 11 surfaced online earlier this week, Apple on Thursday issued a statement confirming the issue and promising a fix in an upcoming update. To recall, the bug allowed Apple's virtual assistant Siri to read out loud all notifications - including those that had hidden previews - from the lock screen to anyone who prompted it to "read my notifications". At the time of writing, the bug is present in the latest beta version of iOS 11.3.

In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said, "we are aware of the issue and it will be addressed in an upcoming software update." It is currently unclear whether the resolution will be issued in the next beta build of iOS 11.3 or in the upcoming stable iOS 11.2.7 update. The privacy bug particularly affected third-party messaging apps, the native iMessage app was exempt. Additionally, the bug has directly affected millions of users as notifications on the latest iPhone X are hidden by default out-of-the-box.

As reported earlier, we were able to spot this bug on an iPhone 7 Plus running iOS 11.2.6. You can try out the same by going into Settings > Notifications > Select a messaging app > Show Previews > When Unlocked. Once done, ask someone to send you a text on the app and activate Siri to ask it to "read my notifications" from the lock screen.

If you are concerned about your privacy and wish to control misuse of this bug until an update is ready, you can go into Settings > Notifications > disable Show on Lock Screen for all third-party messaging apps. Alternatively, users can disable Siri by going into Settings > Siri & Search > Allow Siri When Locked.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS, iOS 11, iOS 11.3, Mobiles, Siri, Tablets
Israeli Firm Says It Can Turn Garbage Into Bio-Based Plastic
Apple Promises Fix for Privacy Bug That Allows Siri to Read Hidden Notifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. Vivo V9 India Launch Today, How to Watch Live
  2. Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale in India Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. WhatsApp on Jio Phone Could Become Reality Sooner Than Expected
  4. Zuckerberg Called to Testify Before US House Committee Over Privacy Row
  5. Vivo V9 With 6.3-Inch FullView Display, iPhone X-Like Notch Launched
  6. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Teased in a Pacific Rim: Uprising Promotion Video
  7. Huawei Could Launch Smartphone With 6GB RAM, 512GB Inbuilt Storage
  8. Idea Launches Rs. 998 Pack With 5GB Data Per Day for 35 Days
  9. Oppo F7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of March 26 Launch
  10. LinkedIn Reveals the Top 25 Companies Where India Wants to Work
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.