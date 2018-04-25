Apple has released iOS 11.3.1 that doesn't bring any fresh features but addresses an issue that was making the touch functionality of some iPhone 8 devices unresponsive if they use an aftermarket display panel. The issue surfaced with the iOS 11.3 update that was released last month. The new iOS update is available for download for all compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models. Alongside the new iOS update, Apple has brought a security update to the macOS 10.13.4 that debuted on Mac devices last month.

The iOS 11.3.1 update is nowhere as major a software build as the iOS 11.3 package that was designed to enhance the user experience by letting users toggle performance throttling and view battery health. However, it is an important update if you own an iPhone 8 that has been serviced with a third-party display panel. The update fixes the bug that was making some non-genuine iPhone 8 displays unresponsive after installing the iOS 11.3 update. The bug wasn't revealed officially, but some affected users reported its existence weeks after the release of the update. Various third-party screen suppliers also stated that the issue prevented customers from opting for cheaper means to repair their faulty iPhone units than an authorised source. All that ultimately pushed Apple to bring the new update that comes just in a month after the original iOS 11.3 release.

It is worth pointing out here that while Apple has released iOS 11.3.1 to fix the aftermath display issue, the company is still advising users to opt for authorised repairs. "Non-genuine replacement displays may have compromised visual quality and may fail to work correctly. Apple-certified screen repairs are performed by trusted experts who use genuine Apple parts," the company notes in the changelog of the iOS 11.3.1 update.

The iOS 11.3.1 update additionally improves the security of iPhone and iPad devices. Details about the security content can be viewed by visiting the official support page.

You can download the iOS 11.3.1 update on iPhone 5s and above models, iPad Air and above models, iPad mini 2 and above models, and the sixth generation iPod touch. To download, go to Settings > General > Software Update and then follow the on-screen instructions. Your device should be running on a Wi-Fi connection to download the over-the-air (OTA) update. Also, it is recommended to back up your data before beginning the update process.

In addition to the iOS 11.3.1 update, Apple has released a new security update to the macOS 10.13.4 update that is designated as Security Update 2018-001. It fixes a memory corruption issue that could give an application elevated privileges. The update also patches a spoofing issue that existed in the handling of URLs and could let maliciously crafted text messages to process UI spoofing.

To download the new security update on your macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 running machine, launch the App Store and then find the latest macOS update from the Updates section (or directly by going to this link from your Mac device). Click the Download button on the App Store listing and then enter your Apple ID credentials in the provided box. Once downloaded, an information window will pop up on your screen. Now, click on Continue and wait until the update automatically installs on your device.