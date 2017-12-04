Apple has released iOS 11.2 for all compatible iPhone, iPad, iPod touch models. Amongst the list of new features, the new iOS platform majorly includes Apple Pay Cash and faster wireless charging support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X, as well as fixes a date crashing bug that emerged last week on a large number of iOS devices. The update is compatible with all iOS 11-running iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models.

While the iOS 11.2 update was originally expected to debut in the third week of December, Apple has apparently advanced the release to fixe the date bug that had brought various iPhone and iPad models to Springboard crash consistently after 12.15am on December 2. The issue, as reported by several users on Reddit and Twitter, was found to be causing repeated crashes especially when you use apps accessing local notifications. Users were advised to turn the date back to December 1 to temporarily resolve the issue. Alternatively, users could disable notifications for the affected apps to make their devices work without crashes.

After an early unveiling, the iOS 11.2 update comes with Apple Pay Cash feature it had teased at WWDC last month. The feature is integrated into the native Messages app to let you pay send, request, and receive money from your contacts through a message, using Apple Pay. The iOS update also brings the anticipated faster wireless charging to the new iPhone models with compatible third-party accessories. It mainly enables 7.5W support to make wireless charging speedier.

The iOS 11.2 update also includes three new Live wallpapers for the iPhone X and improves video camera stabilisation. Additionally, there is a support to automatically advance to the next episode from the same show in Podcasts and includes downhill snow sports distance as a data type in HealthKit. The update also comes with various bug fixes and improvements.

You can download the iOS 11.2 update on iPhone 5s and above models, iPad Air and above models, iPad mini 2 and above models, or the sixth-generation iPod touch. To download the latest version, you need to go to Settings > General > Software Update and then follow on-screen instructions. It is advisable to use a Wi-Fi connection to download the over-the-air update. Also, you should back up your data, and ensure that your device has over 50 percent of charge or connected to a power source before beginning the update process.

Although you should download the iOS 11.2 update to enhance the experience on your iPhone or iPad, some iPhone X users reported that Face ID becomes irresponsive after performing the update process, as reported by 9to5Mac. However, this flaw can be resolved by a simple reboot. You just need to hold down the side button and either volume button and then drag the 'slide to power off' slider to shut down the iPhone X instantly.

Apple would fix the Face ID issue formally in the next iOS update. Meanwhile, the manual shutdown turnaround is the easy solution to get the latest update - with flawless Face ID.