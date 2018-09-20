Intex Staari 11 has been launched in India with a dual selfie camera setup. The smartphone also comes preloaded with a list of imaging features, including Bokeh Effect, Background Change, Night Shot, Face Beauty, Face Detection, Panorama, and Burst Mode. There is also an LED flash at the front to enhance your selfie shots. The Intex Staari 11 additionally has an HD display that includes a 2.5D curved glass panel on top. Plus, there is a quad-core processor under the hood along with 2GB of RAM. The Intex Staari 11 arrives months after the launch of the Intex Staari 10 that came to the country with a price tag of Rs. 5,999.

Intex Staari 11 price in India

The Intex Staari 11 price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499. The smartphone comes in Champagne and Black colour options and is exclusively available for purchase through Snapdeal. The online marketplace is offering a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,000) for customers buying the Staari 11 using an SBI debit card. Similarly, customers purchasing the handset with an HDFC Bank debit card can avail a 5 percent cashback worth Rs. 500.

Intex Staari 11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) Intex Staari 11 runs Android 7.1 Nougat and features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display along with a 2.5D curved glass on top. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel sensor at the back along with an LED flash. For selfies, an dual camera setup is available at the front that comprises an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The dual selfie camera setup is supported by features such as Real Bokeh Effect, Background Change, Night Shot, Face Beauty, Face Detection, Panorama, and Burst Mode.

Intex has provided 16GB of onboard storage on the Staari 11 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, it packs a 2,400mAh battery and measures 145.4x71.7x9.1mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.