NDTV Gadgets360.com

Intex Staari 11 With Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 20 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Intex Staari 11 With Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Intex Staari 11 is exclusively available for purchase in India through Snapdeal

Highlights

  • Intex Staari 11 was launched in India on Thursday
  • The smartphone features a dual selfie camera setup
  • It comes with a price tag of Rs. 4,499

Intex Staari 11 has been launched in India with a dual selfie camera setup. The smartphone also comes preloaded with a list of imaging features, including Bokeh Effect, Background Change, Night Shot, Face Beauty, Face Detection, Panorama, and Burst Mode. There is also an LED flash at the front to enhance your selfie shots. The Intex Staari 11 additionally has an HD display that includes a 2.5D curved glass panel on top. Plus, there is a quad-core processor under the hood along with 2GB of RAM. The Intex Staari 11 arrives months after the launch of the Intex Staari 10 that came to the country with a price tag of Rs. 5,999.

Intex Staari 11 price in India

The Intex Staari 11 price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499. The smartphone comes in Champagne and Black colour options and is exclusively available for purchase through Snapdeal. The online marketplace is offering a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,000) for customers buying the Staari 11 using an SBI debit card. Similarly, customers purchasing the handset with an HDFC Bank debit card can avail a 5 percent cashback worth Rs. 500.

Intex Staari 11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) Intex Staari 11 runs Android 7.1 Nougat and features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display along with a 2.5D curved glass on top. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel sensor at the back along with an LED flash. For selfies, an dual camera setup is available at the front that comprises an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The dual selfie camera setup is supported by features such as Real Bokeh Effect, Background Change, Night Shot, Face Beauty, Face Detection, Panorama, and Burst Mode.

Intex has provided 16GB of onboard storage on the Staari 11 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, it packs a 2,400mAh battery and measures 145.4x71.7x9.1mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Intex Staari 11

Intex Staari 11

Display5.00-inch
Processor1.3GHz quad-core
Front Camera8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 7.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity2400mAh
Further reading: Intex
With Amazon Probe, EU Takes Cue From 'Hipster' Antitrust
Rocket Internet Buoyed by EUR 150 Million Share Buyback Plan
Intex Staari 11 With Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  2. OnePlus 6T Set to Launch Soon, New Leak Suggests No Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  4. Nokia 6.1 Plus Flash Sale Today on Flipkart: Price in India, Offers, More
  5. iPhone XS Has a Smaller Battery, More RAM Compared to the iPhone X
  6. Redmi 6, Redmi 5A Flash Sales to Be Held Today at 12pm
  7. Flipkart Cardless Credit Introduced, Gives Buyers an Instant Credit Line Up to Rs. 60,000
  8. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 NFC Variant Availability Revealed
  9. Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, More Available With Deals in Honor Days Sale
  10. BSNL FTTH Broadband Plans Refreshed to Offer Up to 3.5TB Data at 100Mbps
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.