Intex Elyt Dual with Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
28 November 2017
Intex Elyt Dual with Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Intex Elyt Dual is priced at Rs. 6,999
  • Elyt Dual features an 8MP and 2MP camera sensors on front
  • It has features such as Bokeh Effect, and 3D Noise Reduction (3D NR)

Intex Technologies on Tuesday expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of Intex Elyt Dual in India. The new smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 and sports a dual-selfie camera setup to take on selfie-centric options such as the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and the Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie. Earlier this month, the Indian company brought its Aqua Jewel 2 and Aqua Lions T1 budget smartphones with prices starting at Rs. 4,999.

The Intex Elyt Dual features a 5-inch IPS display with HD (720x1280 pixels) resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection. There is a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum 9850 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM. The smartphone has 16GB onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB). The handset has two camera sensors on the front - one in 8-megapixel and the other one in 2-megapixel resolution. Alongside the dual-selfie camera sensors, the new Intex smartphone sports an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash. There are some preloaded modes to tweak the experience.

You can find Bokeh Effect, Background Change Effect, and 3D Noise Reduction (3D NR) in addition to various filters on the Intex Elyt Dual. Further, there is a proprietary Spy Cam software integration to let you capture images discreetly and saving them directly in the gallery. A Dermabrasion feature is also available that is claimed to remove uneven lines scars and acne from the images captured through the available hardware.

Intex has provided Android 7.0 Nougat on the Elyt Dual. Also, the smartphone comes with preloaded apps such as "DataBack" that gives 500MB space for backing up user data per month for free. The Elyt Dual packs a 2400mAh battery.

Notably, the Intex Elyt Dual is not the only affordable smartphone with a dual selfie camera setup. Earlier this month, Coolpad Cool Play 6C debuted in China with a similar hardware. ZTE also brought its Blade A3 last month with two front-facing camera sensors to fulfil the growing demand for better selfie results.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Intex Elyt Dual

Intex Elyt Dual

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2400mAh
Intex Elyt Dual with Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

