Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, and Zero X Neo were launched on Monday as the company's camera-focussed smartphones. The new models come with a periscope lens that is coupled with the company's proprietary Galileo Algorithm Engine. According to Infinix this setup enables users to capture high-resolution moon shots from their smartphones. The new Infinix Zero X series also dual selfie flash as well as 45W fast charging. Alongside the Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, and Zero X Neo, the company also announced the launch of its XE20 and XE25 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo price, availability details

Infinix Zero X, Infinix Zero X Pro, and Infinix Zero X Neo price is yet to be revealed. However, GSMArena reports that it should be around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,100). The Infinix Zero X will be available in Nebula Black and Starry Silver colours, while the Infinix Zero X Pro will get Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Tuscany Brown hues, and the Infinix Zero X Neo will feature Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Bahamas Blue shades.

Details about the launch of the Infinix Zero X series in India are yet to be announced.

Infinix Zero X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero X runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 3GB of Extended RAM. The Infinix Zero X also carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 60x periscope lens. The camera setup is also paired with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) as well as includes a quad LED flash.

Infinix Zero X carries a 120Hz AMOLED display

Photo Credit: Infinix

For selfies and video chats, the Infinix Zero X has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a dual selfie flash.

The Infinix Zero X has 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that is also expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Infinix has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Zero X, which is paired with 45W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.06x75.69x7.8mm.

Infinix Zero X Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero X Pro also has the same 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and MediaTek Helio G95 that are available on the Infinix Zero X. The phone also comes with the identical triple rear camera setup, though it carries a 108-megapixel primary sensor, compared to the 64-megapixel sensor featured on the Zero X model. Further, it has the 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Infinix has provided 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options on the Infinix Zero X Pro. Connectivity options and sensors on the Infinix Zero X Pro are the same as those on the Infinix Zero X. Both Zero X Pro and Zero X also have identical dimensions. One difference is that the Infinix Zero X Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix Zero X Neo specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero X Neo runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 on top and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the same MediaTek Helio G95 SoC that is available on the Zero X and Zero X Pro. It is paired with 8GB of RAM.

Infinix Zero X Neo comes with a 90Hz IPS display

Photo Credit: Infinix

On the optics front, the Infinix Zero X Neo has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a periscope lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with dual LED flash.

The Infinix Zero X Neo also has the same 128GB of internal storage as well as the connectivity options and sensors that are available on the Zero X. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It measures 168.42x76.45x8.77mm.

Infinix XE20, XE25 specifications

The Infinix XE20 TWS headset has a latency rate of 60 milliseconds, according to the company, with a 10mm high composite diaphragm, and auto-pairing. The Infinix XE25, on the other side, comes with a graphene diaphragm, ENC noise cancellation, and a super low-latency. The earbuds are also rated to deliver over 100 hours of playback time. Further, there is an LCD screen on the Infinix XE25. Other details about the earbuds are yet to be revealed.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.