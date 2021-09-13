Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched: Specifications

Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched: Specifications

Infinix Zero X series come with 8GB of RAM standard.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 September 2021 19:40 IST
Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero X Pro comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero X series has been launched in three distinct versions
  • Infinix Zero X Pro comes in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options
  • Infinix XE20 and XE25 TWS earbuds have also arrived

Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, and Zero X Neo were launched on Monday as the company's camera-focussed smartphones. The new models come with a periscope lens that is coupled with the company's proprietary Galileo Algorithm Engine. According to Infinix this setup enables users to capture high-resolution moon shots from their smartphones. The new Infinix Zero X series also dual selfie flash as well as 45W fast charging. Alongside the Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, and Zero X Neo, the company also announced the launch of its XE20 and XE25 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo price, availability details

Infinix Zero X, Infinix Zero X Pro, and Infinix Zero X Neo price is yet to be revealed. However, GSMArena reports that it should be around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,100). The Infinix Zero X will be available in Nebula Black and Starry Silver colours, while the Infinix Zero X Pro will get Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Tuscany Brown hues, and the Infinix Zero X Neo will feature Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Bahamas Blue shades.

Details about the launch of the Infinix Zero X series in India are yet to be announced.

Infinix Zero X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero X runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 3GB of Extended RAM. The Infinix Zero X also carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 60x periscope lens. The camera setup is also paired with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) as well as includes a quad LED flash.

infinix zero x image Infinix Zero X

Infinix Zero X carries a 120Hz AMOLED display
Photo Credit: Infinix

 

For selfies and video chats, the Infinix Zero X has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a dual selfie flash.

The Infinix Zero X has 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that is also expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Infinix has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Zero X, which is paired with 45W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.06x75.69x7.8mm.

Infinix Zero X Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero X Pro also has the same 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and MediaTek Helio G95 that are available on the Infinix Zero X. The phone also comes with the identical triple rear camera setup, though it carries a 108-megapixel primary sensor, compared to the 64-megapixel sensor featured on the Zero X model. Further, it has the 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Infinix has provided 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options on the Infinix Zero X Pro. Connectivity options and sensors on the Infinix Zero X Pro are the same as those on the Infinix Zero X. Both Zero X Pro and Zero X also have identical dimensions. One difference is that the Infinix Zero X Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix Zero X Neo specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero X Neo runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 on top and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the same MediaTek Helio G95 SoC that is available on the Zero X and Zero X Pro. It is paired with 8GB of RAM.

infinix zero x neo image Infinix Zero X Neo

Infinix Zero X Neo comes with a 90Hz IPS display
Photo Credit: Infinix

 

On the optics front, the Infinix Zero X Neo has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a periscope lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with dual LED flash.

The Infinix Zero X Neo also has the same 128GB of internal storage as well as the connectivity options and sensors that are available on the Zero X. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It measures 168.42x76.45x8.77mm.

Infinix XE20, XE25 specifications

The Infinix XE20 TWS headset has a latency rate of 60 milliseconds, according to the company, with a 10mm high composite diaphragm, and auto-pairing. The Infinix XE25, on the other side, comes with a graphene diaphragm, ENC noise cancellation, and a super low-latency. The earbuds are also rated to deliver over 100 hours of playback time. Further, there is an LCD screen on the Infinix XE25. Other details about the earbuds are yet to be revealed.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Zero X

Infinix Zero X

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Infinix Zero X Pro

Infinix Zero X Pro

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Infinix Zero X Neo

Infinix Zero X Neo

Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Zero X price, Infinix Zero X specifications, Infinix Zero X, Infinix Zero X Pro price, Infinix Zero X Pro specifications, Infinix Zero X Pro, Infinix Zero X Neo price, Infinix Zero X Neo specifications, Infinix Zero X Neo, Infinix XE20, Infinix XE25, Infinix
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google One Quietly Introduces New 5TB Storage Plan: Report

Related Stories

    Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched: Specifications
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. WhatsApp to Bring End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups in the Coming Weeks
    2. iPhone 13 Storage to Start at 128GB; Pro Models to Get 1TB: Ming-Chi Kuo
    3. JioBook Laptop Tipped to Launch in India Soon
    4. Realme to Launch 4K Streaming Device During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
    5. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Teased to Launch on September 15
    6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
    7. Realme C25Y to Launch in India on September 16
    8. Realme GT Neo 2 Smartphone Is Launching on September 22 
    9. Shang-Chi Holding Better Than Black Widow as It Crosses $250 Million
    10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
    #Latest Stories
    1. Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched: Specifications
    2. Google One Quietly Introduces New 5TB Storage Plan: Report
    3. Amazon Kindle Devices Getting Major Update for a Revamped Reading Experience 
    4. Realme C25Y With Unisoc T610 SoC to Launch in India on September 16
    5. Alipay, China's Biggest Payment App, Said to Be Target of Fresh Regulatory Scrutiny
    6. Tecno Spark 8 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
    7. China Tells Tech Giants to Stop Blocking Rivals' Links on Their Digital Platforms
    8. Nokia G50 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Official Launch Announcement
    9. Apple’s MacBook Pro Models With M1X Chip Tipped to Launch in ‘the Next Several Weeks’
    10. Jio Rs. 75 Prepaid Recharge Plan for Jio Phone Users Launched: Details
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com