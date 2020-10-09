Infinix Zero 8i has launched as the latest smartphone offering from the company. It launched in Pakistan alongside the Infinix Zero 8. The latter debuted in Indonesia in August and the new Infinix Zero 8i is a slightly stripped-down model of the Infinix Zero 8. The Infinix Zero 8i comes with a quad-camera setup at the back and it comes with a 48-megapixel main lens, whereas the selfie camera setup has a 16-megapixel lens and another 8-megapixel sensor.

Infinix Zero 8i price, sale

The newly Infinix Zero 8i is priced in Pakistan at PKR 34,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It has been made available in Black Diamond, Green Diamond, and Silver Diamond colour options. Pre-orders are slated to begin on October 11 on Daraz.com, and sale will begin on October 15.

Infinix Zero 8i specifications

Specifications wise, the Infinix Zero 8i runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 skin on top. The phone features a 6.85-inch full-HD+ display with dual hole-punch cut outs and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Zero 8i comes with a quad rear camera setup where the primary camera has a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and another AI sensor. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Infinix Zero 8i is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

