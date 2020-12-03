Infinix Zero 8i has been launched in India as the latest smartphone by the brand owned by Shenzhen-based Transsion Holdings. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera as well as a 90Hz display. The Infinix Zero 8i claims to deliver up to 49 hours of 4G talk time on a single charge. Other key highlights of the Infinix Zero 8i include 33W fast charging, 128GB of onboard storage, and a dual selfie camera. The smartphone debuted in Pakistan in October.

Infinix Zero 8i price in India

Infinix Zero 8i price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The pricing is said to be applicable for a limited period, and Flipkart has listed its MRP as Rs. 18,999. The phone comes in Silver Diamond and Black Diamond colour options. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting December 9.

The Infinix Zero 8i was launched in Pakistan at PKR 34,999 (roughly Rs. 16,300) for the same 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version that has now debuted in India.

Infinix Zero 8i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero 8i runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 on top. It features a 6.85-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone also comes with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also includes DTS-HD surround sound. Under the hood, the Infinix Zero 8i has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor as well as an AI lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Infinix Zero 8i offers a dual selfie camera setup. It comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/2.0 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor carrying an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Infinix Zero 8i comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Infinix has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Zero 8i. It supports 33W fast charging and works with a power marathon feature that is claimed to increase battery life by 25 percent. Besides, the phone measures 168.74x76.08x9.07mm and weighs 210.5 grams.

