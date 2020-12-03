Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Zero 8i With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i comes at an introductory price of Rs. 14,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 December 2020 13:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Infinix Zero 8i With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i will go on sale in India starting December 9

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 8i comes in a single 8GB + 128GB variant
  • The smartphone was launched first in Pakistan
  • Infinix Zero 8i features dual selfie cameras

Infinix Zero 8i has been launched in India as the latest smartphone by the brand owned by Shenzhen-based Transsion Holdings. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera as well as a 90Hz display. The Infinix Zero 8i claims to deliver up to 49 hours of 4G talk time on a single charge. Other key highlights of the Infinix Zero 8i include 33W fast charging, 128GB of onboard storage, and a dual selfie camera. The smartphone debuted in Pakistan in October.

Infinix Zero 8i price in India

Infinix Zero 8i price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The pricing is said to be applicable for a limited period, and Flipkart has listed its MRP as Rs. 18,999. The phone comes in Silver Diamond and Black Diamond colour options. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting December 9.

The Infinix Zero 8i was launched in Pakistan at PKR 34,999 (roughly Rs. 16,300) for the same 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version that has now debuted in India.

Infinix Zero 8i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero 8i runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 on top. It features a 6.85-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone also comes with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also includes DTS-HD surround sound. Under the hood, the Infinix Zero 8i has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor as well as an AI lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Infinix Zero 8i offers a dual selfie camera setup. It comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/2.0 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor carrying an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Infinix Zero 8i comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Infinix has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Zero 8i. It supports 33W fast charging and works with a power marathon feature that is claimed to increase battery life by 25 percent. Besides, the phone measures 168.74x76.08x9.07mm and weighs 210.5 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Zero 8i price in India, Infinix Zero 8i specifications, Infinix Zero 8i, Infinix, Infinix Zero 8i launch
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
MacBook Pro Redesigned Mini-LED Models to Launch 2021, Mini-LED iPad to Launch in First Half: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Infinix Zero 8i With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  3. Infinix Zero 8i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch on December 10
  5. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  6. Vivo V20 Pro First Impressions
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  8. Singapore Approves Sale of No-Kill Lab-Grown Meat in World First
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged CAD Renders Show Dimensions, Pricing Tipped
  10. Realme ‘Race’, Oppo Find X3, and Other Phones Based on Snapdragon 888 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Set to Launch 2 Smart TVs, Snokor-Branded Soundbar in India by December-End
  2. Infinix Set to Launch 2 Smart TVs, Snokor-Branded Soundbar in India by December-End
  3. iPhone 8 Series, Later Models Now Support 1080p FaceTime Calls Over Wi-Fi
  4. Flipkart Announces Partial Spin-Off of PhonePe to Help Fuel Long-Term Growth Plans
  5. Infinix Zero 8i With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. MacBook Pro Redesigned Mini-LED Models to Launch 2021, Mini-LED iPad to Launch in First Half: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. iPhone 12 Series Users Report Significant Battery Drain Even in Standby
  8. Google Pixel 5 Put Though JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test, Reveals Thick Layer of Plastic
  9. Discovery+ Goes Global, Unveils Indian and American Originals, Olympics in Europe
  10. OnePlus 8T Closed Beta Programme Begins Testing New OxygenOS Builds, Features Ahead of Public Release
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com