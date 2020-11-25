Infinix Zero 8i will launch in India on December 3, the company announced. Infinix Zero 8i was launched in Pakistan last month in a solo 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone is expected to have the same specifications as the variant launched in Pakistan. Key features include a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a dual-selfie camera, and the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC under the hood.

As announced on Twitter, the Infinix Zero 8i will be launched in India on December 3 this year. The smartphone is a slightly tweaked variant of the Infinix Zero 8, which was launched in August. An Android TV and a Snokor-branded soundbar is also expected to be launched by the brand in December, but the dates for the same have not been revealed yet.

Infinix Zero 8i price (expected)

When the Infinix smartphone was launched in Pakistan last month, the solo 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model was priced at PKR 34,999 (roughly Rs. 16,300). It is offered in Black Diamond, Green Diamond, and Silver Diamond colour options. The phone can be expected to be priced similarly in India and be offered in the same colour options.

Infinix Zero 8i specifications

The Infinix Zero 8i features a 6.85-inch full-HD+ display with dual hole-punch cut outs for the selfie camera setup and a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 skin on top. Under the hood, the smartphone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the camera, the Infinix Zero 8i has a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary lens . It also has an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and an AI sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel primary sensory and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Update: Infinix contacted Gadgets 360 to confirm that it has changed the launch date from December 2 to December 3. The article has been updated to reflect this.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.