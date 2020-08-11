Technology News
Infinix Zero 8 With MediaTek Helio G90 SoC Spotted in Google Play Listing; Teaser Video Leaked

Infinix Zero 8 may have a variant with 8GB RAM. The screen resolution is said to be 1,080x2,460 pixels.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 August 2020 13:42 IST
Infinix Zero 8 With MediaTek Helio G90 SoC Spotted in Google Play Listing; Teaser Video Leaked

Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i seem to have diamond shaped rear camera module

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 8 spotted in Google Play Console listing
  • It may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 SoC
  • Infinix Zero 8i may come with the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

Infinix Zero 8 has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing, as per a new report. The Zero 8 seems to be the brand's next phone in the Zero series following the Infinix Zero 6 and seemingly skipping the Zero 7. The listing shows the presence of MediaTek Helio G90 processor and some other specifications. Additionally, a promotional video for the Infinix Zero 8 has also leaked online showing the design of the phone and its dual hole-punch selfie camera setup.

Infinix Zero 8 specifications (expected)

The Google Play Console listing for the rumoured Infinix Zero 8 comes with the model number X687 and the name ‘Infinix ZERO 8'. The processor is listed as the octa-core MediaTek MT6785 (Helio G90) SoC that is accompanied by the Mali G76 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The screen is said to be 1,080x2,460 pixels in resolution with a pixel density of 480ppi. The Infinix Zero 8 listing also shows the phone runs on Android 10.

The Google Play Console listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and we could not independently verify it.

Coming to the leaked promotional video that was posted by Twitter user Venkatesh Babu.G, it shows two phones namely, the Infinix Zero 8 and the Infinix Zero 8i. In it, a phone with dual selfie cameras and a diamond shaped camera module on the back can be seen. On the front, the phone has a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixe secondary sensor. On the back, the primary camera has a 64-megapixel image sensor. The phone also comes with Ultra Night Mode and 960fps slow motion recording. Interestingly, the video mentions Helio G90T SoC instead of the Helio G90 as seen in the Google Play Console listing. This indicates that the Infinix Zero 8i may come with the Helio G90T SoC while the Zero 8 may carry the Helio G90 SoC.

Further, the video shows the phone comes with 90Hz refresh rate screen with 180Hz touch sampling rate. There is USB Type-C fast charging as well. It is unclear if the specifications mentioned in the video are for the Infinix Zero 8i or both models.

Infinix has not shared any information on the existence of the Infinix Zero 8 or Zero 8i. Notably, the predecessor of this phone, the Infinix Zero 6, has not been launched in India and is only available in Egypt, Ghana, Peru, Zambia, and some other African countries.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8 specifications, Infinix Zero 8i, Infinix Zero 8i specifications
Infinix Zero 8 With MediaTek Helio G90 SoC Spotted in Google Play Listing; Teaser Video Leaked
