Infinix Zero 8 has been launched in Indonesia as the successor to the Infinix Zero 6 that launched in March last year. The company has seemingly skipped the Zero 7 and is offering the Zero 8 as its new mid-range smartphone. The Infinix Zero 8 is powered by an octa-core processor, a quad rear camera setup, and a high refresh rate screen. The phone has a diamond shaped camera module the houses the four sensors, as well as the flash. The bezels are slim all around and it comes with dual selfie cameras.

Infinix Zero 8 price

The Infinix Zero 8 is priced at IDR 3,799,000 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the lone 8GB + 128GB model that comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options. It will go on sale starting August 31 and Infinix has a limited time offer that puts the phone at IDR 3,099,000 (roughly Rs. 15,700). The phone has been listed on Lazada's Indonesian online store.

As of now, there is no information on the availability of Infinix Zero 8 in the international market.

Infinix Zero 8 specifications

The Infinix Zero 8 runs Android 10 with XOS 7 on top. It features a 6.85-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch cut out for two selfie cameras. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate as well. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and 8GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Infinix Zero 8 comes with a quad rear camera setup where the primary camera has a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and an ultra-night video camera. On the front, you get a 48-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Infinix Zero 8 has 128GB of storage onboard. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well and the phone uses a multi-dimensional liquid cooling technology to keep thermals in check.

