Infinix Zero 5G Teased; Price, Specifications, Design Leaked

Infinix Zero 5G is gearing up for a launch in India soon, as per a teaser shared by the company. However, the teaser doesn't share the exact launch date for the upcoming smartphone. As per a report, Infinix Zero 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Infinix smartphone is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate. Infinix Zero 5G is said to run Android 11 with XOS 10 skin on top.

Through an Instagram post, Infinix teased its Infinix Zero 5G will launch in India sometime soon. However, the exact launch date was not mentioned. It is claimed to be the brand's first 5G-enabled smartphone in the country.

Meanwhile, as per an image shared by tipster Abhishek Yaday (@yabhishekhd), Infinix Zero 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup with two dual-LED flash. The camera module is shown to be similar to Oppo Find X3 and Oppo Find X3 Pro. The front is shown to sport a flat display with a centrally-placed hole-punch design with thin bezels on all sides. The right side of the smartphone houses the power button as well as the volume rocker. The left,top, and bottom of the Infinix smartphone is not visible in the image. The smartphone is shown in an Orange colour option.

Infinix Zero 5G price (expected)

As per a report by Tech Arena24, Infinix Zero 5G will be priced around $350 (roughly Rs. 26,200). A report by India Today mentions that Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor said the brand's first 5G-enabled smartphone will cost less than Rs. 20,000. Since there is no official confirmation on the pricing, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Infinix Zero 5G specifications (expected)

Tech Arena24's report also mentions the key specifications of the upcoming Infinix Zero 5G. The smartphone is said to run Android 11 with XOS 10 skin on top. It will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The SoC is said to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Infinix Zero 5G is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a telephoto sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. XDA Developers reports the primary camera will have a 40-megapixel sensor with 30X optical zoom. At the front, the Infinix smartphone is said to pack a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Connectivity options on Infinix Zero 5G are said to comprise 5G, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is also said to get microSD card support and a fingerprint scanner. It will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.