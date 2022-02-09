Technology News
  Infinix Zero 5G Launched as Company's First 5G Powered Smartphone: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero 5G Launched as Company’s First 5G-Powered Smartphone: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero 5G price is set at NGN 169,500 (roughly Rs. 30,400).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 9 February 2022 11:13 IST
Infinix Zero 5G Launched as Company’s First 5G-Powered Smartphone: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 5G comes in three colours
  • Infinix Zero 5G features a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • The handset sports a fingerprint scanner

Infinix Zero 5G has been launched in Nigeria as the first 5G smartphone from the brand. The latest Infinix phone comes in three different colour options and features a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Infinix Zero 5G has a 120Hz refresh rate display and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The handset is available in a single variant with 128GB of onboard storage. Other highlights about the phone include a hole-punch design and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Infinix Zero 5G price, availability

Infinix's official website doesn't mention the pricing and availability of the new Infinix Zero 5G. The handset is currently listed on the Nigerian e-commerce website ngspark.com for NGN 169,500 (roughly Rs. 30,400). The smartphone is offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and comes in Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, and Skylight Orange colour options.

Meanwhile, Infinix Zero 5G India launch date is set for February 14. A microsite for the upcoming smartphone is now live on Flipkart, teasing some key specifications of the phone.

Infinix Zero 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero 5G runs on Android 11 based XOS 10. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Infinix Zero 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Infinix Zero 5G features a triple rear camera unit along with a quad rear flash. It is headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor with 30X zoom capability. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, Infinix has provided a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a dual front flash. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at a 30 frames-per-second (fps).

The internal storage of Infinix Zero 5G can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Connectivity options in the phone include 5G, FM radio, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, g-sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. For authentication, the new Infinix handset carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new device. It carries 33W fast charging support as well. The battery of Infinix Zero 5G is said to deliver up to 22 hours of playback time and up to 27 days of standby time. The new 5G smartphone measures 168.73×76.53×8.77mm and weighs 199 grams.

Infinix Zero 5G, Infinix Zero 5G Specifications, Infinix Zero 5G Price, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
