NDTV Gadgets360.com

Infinix Teases India Launch of Smartphone Made for Watching Videos on July 11

 
, 07 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Infinix Teases India Launch of Smartphone Made for Watching Videos on July 11

Highlights

  • The smartphone is said to have a 6-inch 18:9 display
  • It is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000
  • Infinix is said to have partnered with Flipkart for the launch

Infinix India has sent out a video teaser of the launch of a smartphone on July 11. The teaser, which is 22 seconds long and highlights “tired eyes”, shows that the upcoming Infinix model will be “made for watching videos,” suggesting a large screen device with optimisations to make video viewing easier on the eyes. Owned by Transsion Holdings, Infinix is Hong Kong-based brand that has previously launched budget smartphones such as the Hot S3 and Note 4 in the Indian market, among others.

Earlier this week, news agency IANS had reported, citing sources, that Infinix will launch a smartphone under Rs. 10,000 in India mid-July. This smartphone was said to feature a 6-inch display and 18:9 aspect ratio, and will be a Flipkart exclusive.

However, with many companies adopting the 18:9 aspect ratio and large displays, it will take more than just the hardware to make the device stand out as a smartphone made for watching videos.

The last major launch from Infinix in India was the Hot S3 in February, price starting at Rs. 8,999. The dual SIM (Nano) smartphone runs XOS 3.0 custom UI based on top of Android Oreo. The phone sports a 5.65-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) 2.5D Full View display with a screen-to-body ratio of 81 percent. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB/ 4GB of RAM.

Infinix Hot S3 features a 13-megapixel rear sensor with dual LED flash, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera with dual LED flash. The Hot S3 packs in 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). There is a 4000mAh battery with xCharge under the hood.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo A5 With 19:9 FullView Display, 4320mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Sonos Files for IPO Amid Rising Competition in Wireless Speaker Industry
Infinix Teases India Launch of Smartphone Made for Watching Videos on July 11
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Removes Broadband Plan FUP in Select Cities to Rival Jio GigaFiber
  2. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
  3. Oppo Find X India Launch Expected on July 12
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale Today at 12pm
  5. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Price Leaked; Ferrari Edition Also Expected to Launch
  6. Sony Xperia XZs, Xperia L2, Xperia R1 Price in India Slashed
  7. Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's Third Richest Person
  8. Nokia X6 Global Variant to Debut in Hong Kong on July 19: Report
  9. Ex-Googler Develops a Web Tool to Build Microsites Within URLs
  10. Samsung Launches Galaxy Jean, a Rebranded Galaxy A6+
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.