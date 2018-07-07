Infinix India has sent out a video teaser of the launch of a smartphone on July 11. The teaser, which is 22 seconds long and highlights “tired eyes”, shows that the upcoming Infinix model will be “made for watching videos,” suggesting a large screen device with optimisations to make video viewing easier on the eyes. Owned by Transsion Holdings, Infinix is Hong Kong-based brand that has previously launched budget smartphones such as the Hot S3 and Note 4 in the Indian market, among others.

Earlier this week, news agency IANS had reported, citing sources, that Infinix will launch a smartphone under Rs. 10,000 in India mid-July. This smartphone was said to feature a 6-inch display and 18:9 aspect ratio, and will be a Flipkart exclusive.

However, with many companies adopting the 18:9 aspect ratio and large displays, it will take more than just the hardware to make the device stand out as a smartphone made for watching videos.

The last major launch from Infinix in India was the Hot S3 in February, price starting at Rs. 8,999. The dual SIM (Nano) smartphone runs XOS 3.0 custom UI based on top of Android Oreo. The phone sports a 5.65-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) 2.5D Full View display with a screen-to-body ratio of 81 percent. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB/ 4GB of RAM.

Infinix Hot S3 features a 13-megapixel rear sensor with dual LED flash, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera with dual LED flash. The Hot S3 packs in 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). There is a 4000mAh battery with xCharge under the hood.