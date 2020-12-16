Infinix Smart HD 2021 smartphone has been launched in India and it will be available from December 24 via Flipkart. The price and some of the specifications of the smartphone were previously listed on a dedicated page on the e-commerce platform. The smartphone comes equipped with dual LED flash, a fingerprint sensor, and 5,000mAh battery. Infinix Smart HD 2021 comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and is launched in three colour options. Separately, Infinix also launched Snokor A10 soundbar with four 2.5-inch all-frequency speakers. The soundbar will also be available for purchase via Flipkart starting December 18.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 price in India, availability

Infinix Smart HD 2021 is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage model, as per the dedicated Flipkart page. It will be up for grabs starting 12pm (noon) on December 24 on the e-commerce platform. The phone will be offered in Topaz Blue, Quartz Green, and Obsidian Black colour options.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 specifications

Infinix Smart HD 2021 runs XOS v6.2, powered by Android 10 (Go edition). It features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) Drop-Notch display that offers 500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). There is a fingerprint scanner on the back, and the phone comes with a face unlock feature as well. It features a gem-cut texture design and a flow pattern on the back panel.

For photography, Infinix Smart HD 2021 features an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual flash on the back. It also has an Auto Scene detection feature that is claimed to be capable of detecting nine different types of outdoor scenarios. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel snapper at the front that comes with a Wide Selfie Mode.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 has a hybrid tray that allows users to use two nano-SIM cards and a microSD card. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery that the company claims can offer 28 hours of video playback (via headset). It comes with a DTS-HD surround sound feature.

Snokor A10 soundbar price in India, features

Infinix also launched its first-ever soundbar, Snokor A10, that comes with four 2.5-inch all-frequency speakers that deliver a total audio output of 60W. It has a metal mesh cover on top, and comes equipped with HDMI (ARC), USB, Coaxial, AUX, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity options. The soundbar also sports a 2.5-inch LED display. Snokor A10 soundbar is priced at Rs. 4,499, and will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting December 18.

