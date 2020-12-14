Technology News
loading

Infinix Smart HD 2021 Price Set at Rs. 5,999, Launch Set for December 16

Infinix Smart HD 2021 will feature a 6.1-inch display that has a notch for the selfie camera.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 December 2020 14:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Infinix Smart HD 2021 Price Set at Rs. 5,999, Launch Set for December 16

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Infinix Smart HD 2021 will be offered in three colours

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart HD 2021 to be priced at Rs. 5,999
  • The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • Infinix Smart HD 2021 will sport two cameras on the back

Infinix Smart HD 2021 smartphone pricing is set at Rs. 5,999 in India, the Flipkart listing reveals ahead of its December 16 launch. The entry level phone by Infinix will be unveiled at 12pm (noon) on December 16 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It boasts of a dual-rear camera setup and a notched selfie shooter. There are relatively slim bezels on the sides with a thicker chin. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and three colour options.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 price in India

As per the dedicated Flipkart page, Infinix Smart HD 2021 will be priced at Rs. 5,999 for the sole 2GB + 32GB model that will be unveiled in the country on December 16. The phone is offered in black, blue, and turquois colours. The sale date for the phone is currently unclear.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 specifications

Some of the specifications for the Infinix Smart HD 2021 have been listed on Flipkart. The phone features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a notch housing the selfie camera. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back, along with dual-rear cameras and a flash module. Infinix Smart HD 2021 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Further, a report by 91Mobiles adds that the phone will run Android 10 (Go Edition) and come with 720x1,560 pixels resolution display that has 500 nits peak brightness. There is said to be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the Infinix Smart HD 2021, as well as an 8-megapixel sensor on the back. The storage may be expandable via microSD card slot (up to 256GB). It may support standard 5W charging.

Coming to the aesthetics, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 has slim bezels on the side and a relatively thicker chin. The volume and power buttons are on the right side.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Smart HD 2021

Infinix Smart HD 2021

Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera Yes
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Smart HD 2021, Infinix Smart HD 2021 price in India
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Are Getting Refunds Due to Bug-Infested Gameplay: Report

Related Stories

Infinix Smart HD 2021 Price Set at Rs. 5,999, Launch Set for December 16
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  3. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  4. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, Watch S Series to Launch on December 23
  5. Apple Updates 27-Inch iMac With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors
  6. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  7. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop Coming Soon to India, Flipkart Reveals
  8. YouTube Reveals Top Indian Videos and Creators for 2020
  9. Vivo X60 5G Series Launch Confirmed for December 29
  10. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Teased for India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Smart HD 2021 Price Set at Rs. 5,999, Launch Set for December 16
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Players Are Getting Refunds Due to Bug-Infested Gameplay: Report
  3. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  4. Vivo X60 5G Series With Exynos 1080 SoC to Launch on December 29
  5. YouTube Reveals Top Indian Videos and Creators for 2020
  6. Xiaomi Mi 11 Tipped to Launch on December 29, Alleged Camera Sample Revealed
  7. Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S, Buds Air Pro Master Edition to Launch in India on December 23
  8. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  9. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers Deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy F41, More Smartphones
  10. OnePlus 9 5G Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle, Flat Display and Triple Rear Cameras Spotted: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com