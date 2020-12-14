Infinix Smart HD 2021 smartphone pricing is set at Rs. 5,999 in India, the Flipkart listing reveals ahead of its December 16 launch. The entry level phone by Infinix will be unveiled at 12pm (noon) on December 16 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It boasts of a dual-rear camera setup and a notched selfie shooter. There are relatively slim bezels on the sides with a thicker chin. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and three colour options.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 price in India

As per the dedicated Flipkart page, Infinix Smart HD 2021 will be priced at Rs. 5,999 for the sole 2GB + 32GB model that will be unveiled in the country on December 16. The phone is offered in black, blue, and turquois colours. The sale date for the phone is currently unclear.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 specifications

Some of the specifications for the Infinix Smart HD 2021 have been listed on Flipkart. The phone features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a notch housing the selfie camera. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back, along with dual-rear cameras and a flash module. Infinix Smart HD 2021 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Further, a report by 91Mobiles adds that the phone will run Android 10 (Go Edition) and come with 720x1,560 pixels resolution display that has 500 nits peak brightness. There is said to be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the Infinix Smart HD 2021, as well as an 8-megapixel sensor on the back. The storage may be expandable via microSD card slot (up to 256GB). It may support standard 5W charging.

Coming to the aesthetics, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 has slim bezels on the side and a relatively thicker chin. The volume and power buttons are on the right side.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.