Infinix Smart 6 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 6 reportedly costs $120 (roughly Rs. 9,000).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 October 2021 12:19 IST
Infinix Smart 6 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 6 features a Unisoc SC9863A processor

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 5A is available in four colour options
  • Infinix Smart 5A has support for Face ID
  • Infinix Smart 5A features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Infinix Smart 6 has been launched. The latest budget-friendly phone from Infinix comes in four colour options. It sports dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. Infinix Smart 6 also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset runs on Android 11 (Go edition). Infinix Smart 6 features a Unisoc SoC under the hood, which is different from its predecessor Infinix Smart 5A that was launched in August this year with a quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 SoC.

Infinix Smart 6 price and availability

Infinix Smart 6 has been launched in limited markets with a price tag of $120 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for its sole 2GB + 32GB storage model, as per a report by Gizmochina. The official website doesn't reveal any pricing details.

The new Infinix Smart 6 comes in Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green, Polar Black, and Starry Purple colour options. Infinix has not shared any details about the product's global availability yet.

Infinix Smart 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 6 runs on XOS 7.6, based on Android 11 (Go edition). It features a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD IPS waterdrop-style display notch with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. The display offers a pixel density of 266ppi and 16 million colours.

Infinix Smart 6 is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The handset features a dual rear camera setup, comprising an 8-megapixel main sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, Infinix Smart 6 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on Infinix Smart 6 include a Micro-USB port, a 3.5 headphone jack, and Bluetooth. Additionally, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers support for Face ID. Other sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and G-sensor.

Infinix Smart 6 packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed. The battery is rated to deliver up to 31 hours of talk time and up to 678 hours of standby time.


Infinix Smart 6

Infinix Smart 6

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Infinix Smart 6 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
