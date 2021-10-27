Photo Credit: Infinix
Infinix Smart 6 has been launched. The latest budget-friendly phone from Infinix comes in four colour options. It sports dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. Infinix Smart 6 also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset runs on Android 11 (Go edition). Infinix Smart 6 features a Unisoc SoC under the hood, which is different from its predecessor Infinix Smart 5A that was launched in August this year with a quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 SoC.
Infinix Smart 6 has been launched in limited markets with a price tag of $120 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for its sole 2GB + 32GB storage model, as per a report by Gizmochina. The official website doesn't reveal any pricing details.
The new Infinix Smart 6 comes in Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green, Polar Black, and Starry Purple colour options. Infinix has not shared any details about the product's global availability yet.
The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 6 runs on XOS 7.6, based on Android 11 (Go edition). It features a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD IPS waterdrop-style display notch with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. The display offers a pixel density of 266ppi and 16 million colours.
Infinix Smart 6 is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.
The handset features a dual rear camera setup, comprising an 8-megapixel main sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, Infinix Smart 6 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
Connectivity options on Infinix Smart 6 include a Micro-USB port, a 3.5 headphone jack, and Bluetooth. Additionally, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers support for Face ID. Other sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and G-sensor.
Infinix Smart 6 packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed. The battery is rated to deliver up to 31 hours of talk time and up to 678 hours of standby time.
