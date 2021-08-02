Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Smart 5A With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 5A With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 5A price is set at Rs. 6,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 August 2021 16:22 IST
Infinix Smart 5A With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 5A comes with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 5A will go on sale from August 9
  • The Infinix phone is bundled with Jio benefits
  • Infinix Smart 5A features three different colour options

Infinix Smart 5A was launched in India on Monday as a new model in the company's Smart 5 series, after the original Infinix Smart 5. The new Infinix phone comes with dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Infinix Smart 5A also carries dual selfie flash and runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with a custom skin on top. Infinix has partnered with Reliance Jio to bundle additional benefits with the Smart 5A and make it effectively under the Rs. 6,000 price bracket. The Infinix Smart 5A competes against the likes of the Redmi 9A and Realme C11 (2021).

Infinix Smart 5A price in India, launch offers

Infinix Smart 5A price in India has been set at Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999) for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting August 9 in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, and Quetzal Cyan.

Launch offers on the Infinix Smart 5A include ‘upfront price support' of Rs. 550 that is claimed to be credited directly into the user's bank account upon their purchase of the phone and additional benefits worth Rs. 1,199. Customers need to use a Jio connection as their primary SIM on the phone to avail the benefits.

Infinix Smart 5A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 5A runs on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 (Go edition) and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, along with 2GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an AI (depth) secondary camera. The rear camera setup is paired with a dual LED flash and supports features such as Auto Scene Detection, Custom Bokeh, and AI HDR, as well as full-HD (1080p) video recording.

For selfies and video chats, the Infinix Smart 5A comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens. The front-facing camera is also paired with dual-LED flash.

The Infinix Smart 5A includes 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Other highlights include a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 33 hours of talktime on a single charge and DTS Surround Sound. Besides, the Infinix Smart 5A measures 165.5x76.4x8.75mm and weighs 183 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Smart 5A

Infinix Smart 5A

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A20
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + Depth
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Smart 5A price in India, Infinix Smart 5A specifications, Infinix Smart 5A, Infinix, Jio, Reliance Jio
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to Bring Interesting Discounts on Mobiles, Electronics, More Starting August 5
Infinix Smart 5A With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution to Be Launched in India Today: All Details
  3. Here’s How You Can Stop Random People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  4. Zomato Pro Plus Membership With Unlimited Free Deliveries Announced
  5. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Brings Big Discounts on Electronics: Details
  7. Infinix Smart 5A With Dual Rear Cameras, Selfie Flash Launched in India
  8. Government Asks iPhone, iPad Users to Update Immediately: Here’s Why
  9. Navarasa, The Kissing Booth 3, and More on Netflix India in August
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Likely to Meet Social Media Representatives This Month After Twitter Standoff
  2. Redmi Note 10 JE With Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Infinix Smart 5A With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to Bring Interesting Discounts on Mobiles, Electronics, More Starting August 5
  5. Tecno Pova 2 With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Just Days After Purchase, Company Responds to Announce Investigation
  7. Zomato Pro Plus Membership With Unlimited Free Deliveries, More Announced as Limited Time Invite-Only Service
  8. Ariana Grande to Headline Fortnite’s Rift Tour Concert Series From August 6–8
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price Tipped; Galaxy Z Fold 3’s S Pen Pro Details Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Google Chrome Android App Now Being Used for 2-Step Verification for Signing In to a New Device: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com