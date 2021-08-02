Infinix Smart 5A was launched in India on Monday as a new model in the company's Smart 5 series, after the original Infinix Smart 5. The new Infinix phone comes with dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Infinix Smart 5A also carries dual selfie flash and runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with a custom skin on top. Infinix has partnered with Reliance Jio to bundle additional benefits with the Smart 5A and make it effectively under the Rs. 6,000 price bracket. The Infinix Smart 5A competes against the likes of the Redmi 9A and Realme C11 (2021).

Infinix Smart 5A price in India, launch offers

Infinix Smart 5A price in India has been set at Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999) for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting August 9 in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, and Quetzal Cyan.

Launch offers on the Infinix Smart 5A include ‘upfront price support' of Rs. 550 that is claimed to be credited directly into the user's bank account upon their purchase of the phone and additional benefits worth Rs. 1,199. Customers need to use a Jio connection as their primary SIM on the phone to avail the benefits.

Infinix Smart 5A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 5A runs on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 (Go edition) and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, along with 2GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an AI (depth) secondary camera. The rear camera setup is paired with a dual LED flash and supports features such as Auto Scene Detection, Custom Bokeh, and AI HDR, as well as full-HD (1080p) video recording.

For selfies and video chats, the Infinix Smart 5A comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens. The front-facing camera is also paired with dual-LED flash.

The Infinix Smart 5A includes 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Other highlights include a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 33 hours of talktime on a single charge and DTS Surround Sound. Besides, the Infinix Smart 5A measures 165.5x76.4x8.75mm and weighs 183 grams.

