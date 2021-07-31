Technology News
Infinix Smart 5A to Launch in India on August 2, Specifications Teased via Flipkart

Infinix Smart 5A is teased to have a 5,000mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 July 2021 17:00 IST
Infinix Smart 5A to Launch in India on August 2, Specifications Teased via Flipkart

Infinix Smart 5A has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on board

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 5A has a 6.52-inch waterdrop-style notch display
  • Infinix Smart 5A will come in three colour options
  • Infinix Smart 5A will go on sale via Flipkart

Infinix Smart 5A smartphone is all set to launch in India on August 2, a Flipkart teaser page reveals. The teaser page also shows the design and specifications of the smartphone ahead of the official launch next week. It is likely going to be an offshoot model of the Infinix Smart 5 that was launched in India in February this year. Infinix Smart 5A's battery, colour options, weight, and security lock features have been teased on the Flipkart page.

Flipkart has published a dedicated page confirming the launch date of Infinix Smart 5A on August 2. The phone is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch display with a slight chin at the bottom of the screen. The volume rockers and the power buttons are placed on the right spine of Infinix Smart 5A, while the SIM tray is positioned on the top left edge. The speaker grille, 3.5mm audio jack, and the charging port are all placed at the bottom edge of the smartphone.

On the back, Infinix Smart 5A is seen to feature a rectangular-shaped camera module with dual rear camera sensors placed one below the other. There is another dummy cutout at the bottom of the two sensors with “AI” written on it, possibly showcasing the AI-enhanced capabilities of the phone's camera setup. The flash sits right next to the camera sensors. The renders show a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on board. The Flipkart teaser also suggests that Infinix Smart 5A may come in Ocean Wave, Midnight Black, and Quetzal Cyan colour options.

Infinix Smart 5A is teased to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with 500 nits brightness. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to last for up to 19 hours of video playback, up to 28 hours of music playback, up to 13 hours of gaming time, up to 16 hours of Web surfing, up to 33 hours of 4G talk time, and up to 35 days of standby time.

The upcoming Infinix Smart 5A is teased to be 8.3mm thin and weigh 183 grams. In addition to the fingerprint sensor, the phone will also support face unlock.

Infinix Smart 5A

Infinix Smart 5A

Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Infinix Smart 5A, Infinix Smart 5A Specifications, Infinix
Tasneem Akolawala
Friendship Day 2021: Snapchat Launches New Lenses to Help Celebrate With Your Buddies
Infinix Smart 5A to Launch in India on August 2, Specifications Teased via Flipkart
