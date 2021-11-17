Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Smart 5 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 5 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 5 Pro is listed on e-commerce site XPark with a price tag of PKR 14,499 (roughly Rs. 6,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 November 2021 14:55 IST
Infinix Smart 5 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: XSpark/ Infinix

Infinix Smart 5 Pro is initially available in Pakistan

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 5 Pro comes in a single configuration
  • The Infinix phone runs on Android 11 (Go edition)
  • Infinix Smart 5 Pro offers 32GB of onboard storage

Infinix Smart 5 Pro has silently been launched in Pakistan. The new smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and carries dual rear cameras. Infinix Smart 5 Pro also features an HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core SoC. Additionally, the phone comes with 18W fast charging support. Although some key features of the Infinix Smart 5 Pro are similar to the regular Smart 5, the company has chosen a new design language to provide a distinct feel.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro price, availability

Infinix Smart 5 Pro price has been set at PKR 14,499 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the single 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone is currently available through e-commerce site XPark in Pakistan in Black and Green colours. However, details about its availability through other channels are yet to be announced.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro specifications

As per the details available on its online listing, the dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 5 Pro runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with XOS 7.6 on top. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6GHz, along with 2GB of RAM. It carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, Infinix Smart 5 Pro has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It is backed by artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro has 32GB of onboard storage. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to 67 hours of talk time or 88 days of standby time on a single charge.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Infinix Smart 5 Pro

Infinix Smart 5 Pro

Display 6.52-inch
Processor 1.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Smart 5 Pro Price, Infinix Smart 5 Pro Specifications, Infinix Smart 5 Pro, Infinix
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
AMC Theatres to Offer Shiba Inu Crypto Payment Option Through BitPay in 2-4 Months, Says CEO
Infinix Smart 5 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Windows 11 Debuts in India
  2. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  3. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  4. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  5. Watch the New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
  6. Here’s When Your Samsung Phone Will Get Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 in India
  7. Over 15,000 Bitcoins Worth Nearly $1 Billion Just Got Transferred
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  9. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  10. Windows 11 Blocks EdgeDeflector, Users Forced to Open URLs on Edge
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Smart 5 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. AMC Theatres to Offer Shiba Inu Crypto Payment Option Through BitPay in 2-4 Months, Says CEO
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  4. BGMI Lite Could Launch Soon, Players Asked to Weigh in on Official Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord Channel
  5. Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Pre-Installed Windows 11 Launched in India
  6. NASA Shares 'Sound' of Butterfly Nebula Created Through Data Sonification
  7. Ptron Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, 15-Hours of Playtime Launched in India
  8. One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12 to Debut in India Starting December, Samsung Lists Phones, Launch Timelines
  9. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Tipped to Come With a 5,000mAh Battery; Fresh Images Surface Online
  10. How Did Heavy Metals Like Gold, Uranium Form? Research Says Answer Lies in Black Holes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com