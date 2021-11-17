Infinix Smart 5 Pro has silently been launched in Pakistan. The new smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and carries dual rear cameras. Infinix Smart 5 Pro also features an HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core SoC. Additionally, the phone comes with 18W fast charging support. Although some key features of the Infinix Smart 5 Pro are similar to the regular Smart 5, the company has chosen a new design language to provide a distinct feel.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro price, availability

Infinix Smart 5 Pro price has been set at PKR 14,499 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the single 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone is currently available through e-commerce site XPark in Pakistan in Black and Green colours. However, details about its availability through other channels are yet to be announced.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro specifications

As per the details available on its online listing, the dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 5 Pro runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with XOS 7.6 on top. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6GHz, along with 2GB of RAM. It carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, Infinix Smart 5 Pro has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It is backed by artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro has 32GB of onboard storage. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to 67 hours of talk time or 88 days of standby time on a single charge.