Photo Credit: XSpark/ Infinix
Infinix Smart 5 Pro has silently been launched in Pakistan. The new smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and carries dual rear cameras. Infinix Smart 5 Pro also features an HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core SoC. Additionally, the phone comes with 18W fast charging support. Although some key features of the Infinix Smart 5 Pro are similar to the regular Smart 5, the company has chosen a new design language to provide a distinct feel.
Infinix Smart 5 Pro price has been set at PKR 14,499 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the single 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone is currently available through e-commerce site XPark in Pakistan in Black and Green colours. However, details about its availability through other channels are yet to be announced.
As per the details available on its online listing, the dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 5 Pro runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with XOS 7.6 on top. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6GHz, along with 2GB of RAM. It carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a depth sensor.
For selfies and video chats, Infinix Smart 5 Pro has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It is backed by artificial intelligence (AI) features.
Infinix Smart 5 Pro has 32GB of onboard storage. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to 67 hours of talk time or 88 days of standby time on a single charge.
