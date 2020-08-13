Infinix Smart 5 has been launched globally along with a slightly different 3G variant for Nigeria. The phone comes with a large display with relatively slim bezels on the side and a thick chin. The selfie camera is located in a small notch at the front. Infinix claims that the device has a four-day battery life. The global variant packs a triple camera setup on the back, placed within a rectangular module along with the flash. The Infinix Smart 5 is listed with a single RAM and storage configuration on the global website. However, it is different from the one mentioned on the Nigerian website.

Infinix Smart 5 price

The Infinix Smart 5 has been listed on the global website in a single 3GB + 64GB storage variant without a price. The phone comes in three colour options - Ice Blue, Midnight Black, and Quetzal Cyan. There is no detailed information on availability as of yet and the company's Indian website does not currently list the phone.

Notably, the Infinix Smart 5 3G variant is also listed on the company's Nigerian website with a 2GB + 32GB storage variant, priced at NGN 39,500 (roughly Rs. 7,800).

Infinix Smart 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with XOS 6 on top. It features a 6.6-inch 720x1,600 pixels IPS display. Under the hood, the phone comes with an unspecified 1.8GHz processor with 3GB of RAM. Notably, the Nigerian variant of the phone comes with a CPU clocked at 1.3GHz and has 2GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the global variant comes with a triple rear camera setup while the Nigerian variant carries a dual rear camera setup. For the global variant, the setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors. On the front, the Infinix Smart 5 comes with an 8-megapixel sensor. The Nigerian variant comes with an 8-megapixel primary camera and a QVGA sensor on the back. The selfie camera is the same as the global variant.

The Infinix Smart 5 comes with 64GB (global) and 32GB (Nigeria) storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB for the global variant and up to 128GB for the Nigerian variant). For connectivity, the global variant gets Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The only difference with the Nigerian variant is the absence of 4G connectivity.

The Infinix Smart 5 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. There is an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint scanner on the phone. In terms of dimensions, the Infinix Smart 5 measures 165.4x73.4x8.75mm.

