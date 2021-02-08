Technology News
Infinix Smart 5 India Launch Date Set for February 11, to Feature Dual Rear Cameras and 6.82-Inch Display

Infinix Smart 5 will feature a notch for the selfie camera.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 February 2021 17:58 IST
Infinix Smart 5 will be a budget-friendly phone

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 5 was launched globally back in August 2020
  • The phone will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery
  • Infinix Smart 5 has a 6.82-inch display

Infinix Smart 5 will launch in India on February 11 at 12pm (noon). The phone is a successor to the Infinix Smart 4 that was launched in November 2020 in India. Infinix Smart 5 will come with a dual-rear camera setup, a 6.82-inch display, and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone was originally launched globally in August 2020, but the Indian variant appears to have a few differences. Infinix has not shared the pricing for the phone yet.

Infinix Smart 5 India launch date

Infinix Smart 5 will be launched in India on February 11, the company announced via a press release. A dedicated Flipkart page has also been made live. Pricing for the phone has not been shared yet.

The phone was launched globally back in August 2020 and the company also released a 3G variant of Infinix Smart 5 that is priced at NGN 39,500 (roughly Rs. 7,800) in Nigeria for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant.

Infinix Smart 5 specifications

The Indian variant of Infinix Smart 5 has some differences compared to the global model. It will launch in the country with a 6.82-inch HD+ display that has a notch for the selfie camera. The phone The Indian variant of the Infinix Smart 5 has some differences compared to the global variant. It will launch in the country with a 6.82-inch HD+ display that has a notch for the selfie camera. The phone has a dual-rear camera setup and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. No other specifications have been teased by Infinix for the India model as of yet.

The global variant of the phone runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with XOS 6 on top. It features a 6.6-inch 720x1,600 pixels IPS display. Under the hood, the phone comes with an unspecified 1.8GHz processor with 3GB of RAM. In terms of cameras, the global variant comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors. At the front, Infinix Smart 5 has an 8-megapixel sensor.

Infinix Smart 5 comes with 64GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). For connectivity, the global variant gets Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Smart 5

Infinix Smart 5

Display 6.60-inch
Processor 1.8GHz MHz
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Vineet Washington

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
