Infinix Smart 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 4 price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 November 2020 10:46 IST
Infinix Smart 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 4 will go on sale in India from November 8

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 4 runs on Android 10 (Go edition)
  • The smartphone comes in single, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant
  • Infinix Smart 4 packs a 6,000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 4 has been launched in India as the latest budget phone by the company owned by Shenzhen-based Transsion Group. The new smartphone comes three months after Infinix brought the Smart 4 Plus to the country. The Infinix Smart 4 comes with lightweight, Android 10 (Go edition) and features four distinct colour options. Other key features of the new Infinix phone includes a quad core processor as well as dual rear cameras. Infinix also claims that the phone is capable of delivering up to 38 hours of talktime on a 4G network or 31 days of standby time. The Infinix Smart 4 competes against the likes of the Redmi 9A, Realme C11, and the Samsung Galaxy M01.

Infinix Smart 4 price in India, sale details

Infinix Smart 4 price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 and comes with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. There are no other variants at this time. The phone also flaunts Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet colours and will go on sale through Flipkart from 12pm (noon) on November 8.

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus was launched in India in July at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Infinix Smart 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 4 runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with XOS 6.2 Dolphin interface on top and features a 6.82-inch HD+ (1,640x720 pixels) Incell IPS display with a Dot Notch (company speak for waterdrop-style notch) design and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. It comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash.

Infinix has provided a range of camera features that includes Auto Scene Detection, Custom Bokeh, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, AR Animoji, and AI 3D Body Shaping, among others. The selfie camera also works with features including AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, Wide Selfie, and AR Animoji.

The Infinix Smart 4 comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable through a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Further, the Infinix Smart 4 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging (supported charger bundled in the box). The phone measures 171.82x77.96x8.9mm and weighs 207 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Smart 4

Infinix Smart 4

Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + Depth
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
