Infinix Smart 4 has been launched in India as the latest budget phone by the company owned by Shenzhen-based Transsion Group. The new smartphone comes three months after Infinix brought the Smart 4 Plus to the country. The Infinix Smart 4 comes with lightweight, Android 10 (Go edition) and features four distinct colour options. Other key features of the new Infinix phone includes a quad core processor as well as dual rear cameras. Infinix also claims that the phone is capable of delivering up to 38 hours of talktime on a 4G network or 31 days of standby time. The Infinix Smart 4 competes against the likes of the Redmi 9A, Realme C11, and the Samsung Galaxy M01.

Infinix Smart 4 price in India, sale details

Infinix Smart 4 price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 and comes with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. There are no other variants at this time. The phone also flaunts Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet colours and will go on sale through Flipkart from 12pm (noon) on November 8.

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus was launched in India in July at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Infinix Smart 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 4 runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with XOS 6.2 Dolphin interface on top and features a 6.82-inch HD+ (1,640x720 pixels) Incell IPS display with a Dot Notch (company speak for waterdrop-style notch) design and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. It comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash.

Infinix has provided a range of camera features that includes Auto Scene Detection, Custom Bokeh, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, AR Animoji, and AI 3D Body Shaping, among others. The selfie camera also works with features including AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, Wide Selfie, and AR Animoji.

The Infinix Smart 4 comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable through a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Further, the Infinix Smart 4 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging (supported charger bundled in the box). The phone measures 171.82x77.96x8.9mm and weighs 207 grams.

