Infinix Smart 4 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 4 is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage model.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 November 2020 07:00 IST
Infinix Smart 4 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 4 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 4 sale will begin at 12pm (noon)
  • The phone packs a large 6,000mAh battery
  • Infinix Smart 4 has a dual rear camera setup

Infinix Smart 4 is set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The phone will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. Infinix Smart 4 comes with a dual camera setup on the back, highlighted by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery. Infinix Smart 4 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch at the front to house the selfie camera.

Infinix Smart 4 price in India, availability

The newly launched Infinix Smart 4 will go on sale in India for the first time at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The phone is priced at Rs. 6,999 in India for the lone 2GB + 32GB storage configuration. It will be available in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet colour options.

Flipkart lists several offers for customers, including a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on Federal Bank debit cards, five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 584 per month.

Infinix Smart 4 specifications

Infinix Smart 4 runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with XOS 6.2 Dolphin interface on top. It features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) Incell IPS display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. Infinix Smart 4 comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable through a dedicated microSD card slot.

For photography, Infinix Smart 4 comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Infinix Smart 4 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Infinix Smart 4

Infinix Smart 4

Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + Depth
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
