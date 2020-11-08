Infinix Smart 4 is set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The phone will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. Infinix Smart 4 comes with a dual camera setup on the back, highlighted by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery. Infinix Smart 4 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch at the front to house the selfie camera.

Infinix Smart 4 price in India, availability

The newly launched Infinix Smart 4 will go on sale in India for the first time at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The phone is priced at Rs. 6,999 in India for the lone 2GB + 32GB storage configuration. It will be available in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet colour options.

Flipkart lists several offers for customers, including a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on Federal Bank debit cards, five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 584 per month.

Infinix Smart 4 specifications

Infinix Smart 4 runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with XOS 6.2 Dolphin interface on top. It features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) Incell IPS display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. Infinix Smart 4 comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable through a dedicated microSD card slot.

For photography, Infinix Smart 4 comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Infinix Smart 4 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

