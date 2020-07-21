Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone has made its debut in India. The latest Infinix phone comes as a successor to the Infinix Smart 3 Plus, that was launched in April 2019. The phone comes in a single storage model and three colour options. Other features of the newly launched Infinix Smart 4 Plus include 6000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, Mediatek Helio A25 SoC, and a large 6.82-inch display. The company claims that the smartphone can offer 23 hours of video playback and 38 hours of 4G talk-time on a single charge.

Speaking about the launch, Infinix India CEO, Anish Kapoor said in a press note that the new Infinix Smart 4 Plus would resonate with all the people for whom WFH (work from home) was the "new normal."

Infinix Smart 4 Plus price in India, offers

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage model. Its colour options include Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, and Violet. The first sale of the newly launched Infinix Smart 4 Plus will take place on July 28 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. Users will be able to avail five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card while RuPay debit card users can enjoy Rs. 75 off on purchase above Rs. 7,500. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card user can also avail five percent off while purchasing Infinix Smart 4 Plus.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 4 Plus runs on Android 10-based XOS 6.2 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with 90.5 percent screen-to-body-ratio and 20:5:9 aspect ratio. The new Infinix smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM. The 32GB onboard storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Coming to the cameras, its dual rear camera setup houses a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a depth sensor. The rear cameras also support features including Auto Scene detection, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, and AR Animoji. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8-megapixel front camera, housed inside the waterdrop notch.

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus packs a 6,000mAh battery that is touted to provide 15 hours of gaming time.

Its connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and USB port. Sensors onboard include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, G-sensor, proximity, gyroscope, and e-compass. Lastly, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus measures 171.82x77.96x8.9 and weighs 207 grams.

