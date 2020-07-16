Technology News
Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon, Flipkart Banner Reveals

Infinix Smart 4 Plus is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and have 3GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 July 2020 15:46 IST


Infinix Smart 4 Plus has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 4 Plus launching in India on July 21
  • There is no information on pricing as of yet
  • Infinix stated it will reveal details about the Smart 4 Plus soon

Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be launched in India on July 21 at 12pm (noon), a banner on Flipkart has revealed. The Smart 4 Plus will be a follow up to the Infinix Smart 4 that released in October last year. The company has also teased that the phone will have a big battery on its social media accounts using the hashtag FullPower24Hr. As of now, not a lot is officially known about the Infinix Smart 4 Plus and the company said that it will start revealing the specifications from today, July 16. However, it has not shared any details by the time of writing.

The banner on Flipkart does not mention the name of the phone but shows an image of the front, which, along with the Facebook and Twitter teasers from Infinix, can be associated with the Infinix Smart 4 Plus. The banner also states the launch date and time to be July 21 at 12pm (noon). There is no information on pricing yet.

 

 

In its teasers on Facebook and Twitter from yesterday, Infinix stated that it will start revealing the specifications of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus from today, July 16. However, at the time of writing, the company has not disclosed any details about the phone, besides that fact that it will have a big battery that will last all day, judging by the hashtag #FullPower24Hr.

The teaser also states that the phone will have a big screen without mentioning the size. But, it does show that the display will have a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and there seem to be relatively thick bezels all around the phone.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus specifications (rumoured)

Back in early June, the phone was reportedly spotted in a Google Console Listing, as noted by MySmartPrice. The listing that had the name Infinix Smart 4 Plus, showed the phone will come with 720x1,640 pixels display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and run Android 10.

 

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Smart 4 Plus, Infinix Smart 4 Plus specifications, Infinix Smart 4 Plus price in India
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 6 New Variant With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications


