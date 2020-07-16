Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be launched in India on July 21 at 12pm (noon), a banner on Flipkart has revealed. The Smart 4 Plus will be a follow up to the Infinix Smart 4 that released in October last year. The company has also teased that the phone will have a big battery on its social media accounts using the hashtag FullPower24Hr. As of now, not a lot is officially known about the Infinix Smart 4 Plus and the company said that it will start revealing the specifications from today, July 16. However, it has not shared any details by the time of writing.

The banner on Flipkart does not mention the name of the phone but shows an image of the front, which, along with the Facebook and Twitter teasers from Infinix, can be associated with the Infinix Smart 4 Plus. The banner also states the launch date and time to be July 21 at 12pm (noon). There is no information on pricing yet.

Bade Sapno ke liye Badi Screen! Now dare to see big dreams with big screen of Smart 4 Plus. Spec Reveal starts on 16th July.

Stay tuned.#FullPower24Hr #InfinixIndia #NewLaunch #Smartphone #AbRuknaNahi pic.twitter.com/NMZsQE4Aey — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) July 15, 2020

In its teasers on Facebook and Twitter from yesterday, Infinix stated that it will start revealing the specifications of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus from today, July 16. However, at the time of writing, the company has not disclosed any details about the phone, besides that fact that it will have a big battery that will last all day, judging by the hashtag #FullPower24Hr.

The teaser also states that the phone will have a big screen without mentioning the size. But, it does show that the display will have a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and there seem to be relatively thick bezels all around the phone.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus specifications (rumoured)

Back in early June, the phone was reportedly spotted in a Google Console Listing, as noted by MySmartPrice. The listing that had the name Infinix Smart 4 Plus, showed the phone will come with 720x1,640 pixels display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and run Android 10.

