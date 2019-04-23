Technology News

Infinix Smart 3 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

23 April 2019
Infinix Smart 3 Plus comes with a dedicated microSD card slot

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 3 Plus is priced in India at Rs. 6,999
  • The phone packs a 3,500mAh battery, triple rear camera setup
  • Infinix Smart 3 Plus will be available in Black and Cyan colour options

Infinix has expanded its India portfolio to launch the Smart 3 Plus. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup at the back, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a waterdrop style notch up front. Key highlights of the phone are its 6.21-inch large display, 3,500mAh battery, face unlock support, and the Helio A22 processor. The triple lens at the back houses one 13-megapixel sensor, another 2-megapixel sensor, and a last low light sensor. The Infinix Smart 3 Plus will go on sale on Flipkart in two colour options.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus price in India

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone will be available on Flipkart in Midnight Black and Sapphire Cyan colour options from April 30.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus specifications

As mentioned, the phone is seen to sport a waterdrop style notch and a slight chin at the bottom of the display. The Infinix Smart 3 Plus will sport a triple rear camera setup at the back and a fingerprint sensor as well. The volume and power buttons are housed on the right edge of the phone.

Coming to the specifications, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus runs on XOS 5.0 based on Android Pie, and supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots. The phone sports a 6.21-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi pixel density, 2.5D glass protection, and 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the 64-bit 2GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor paired with IMG PowerVR GPU and 2GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for camera, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus sports a triple rear camera setup – with one 13-megapixel sensor at f/1.8 aperture, another 2-megapixel sensor, and a last low-light sensor as well. Camera features include PDAF, dual-LED flash, auto scene detection, AR Stickers, and more. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with AI Beauty mode and screen flash.

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus packs a 3,500mAh battery that touts to last for 25 hours of 4G talk time, 34 hours of music playback, 10 hours of video playback, and 25 days of standby time. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, Micro-USB port, more. Sensors on board include G-Sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, compass, fingerprint sensor, and Face Unlock. The Infinix Smart 3 Plus weighs 148 grams, and its dimensions measure 157x76x7.8mm.

