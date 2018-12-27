NDTV Gadgets360.com

Infinix Smart 2 Starts Receiving Android 9.0 Pie in India via XOS Update

, 27 December 2018
Infinix Smart 2 was launched in India back in August with a starting price of Rs. 5,999

Highlights

  • Infinix Smart 2 was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo
  • The smartphone runs XOS Hummingbird skin
  • Android Pie update is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) package

Infinix Smart 2 has started receiving its Android 9.0 Pie updat . The smartphone was launched in India with Android 8.1 Oreo on top of XOS 3.3.0. While the Infinix Smart 2 has emerged as the company's first smartphone in the Indian market to get the latest Android update, there are the Infinix Note 5 and Note 5 Stylus that both come under Google's Android One programme. This suggests that after the affordable model, the Note 5 and Note 5 Stylus could also taste the Android Pie.

The official Facebook page of Infinix's XOS announced the release of Android 9.0 Pie for the Infinix Smart 2. The update is already rolling out to the Infinix Smart 2 users and is likely to be available in the form of an over-the-air (OTA) package in phases. Moreover, you can check the availability of the latest software version on your Smart 2 by going to Settings > System > System Update.

Android 9.0 Pie brings an all-new, gesture-based navigation system as well as a list of new features, including Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, App Actions, and Slices. However, since the Infinix Smart 2 runs XOS Hummingbird on top of Android, there are some proprietary customisations and tweaks.

To recall, the Infinix Smart 2 was launched in India back in August with Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone carries a price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage configuration, while its 3GB RAM/ 32GB onboard storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,999.

Folks at XDA Developers first spotted the Android Pie announcement on the XOS Facebook page.

Infinix Smart 2 specifications

The dual-SIM, dual Volte Infinix Smart 2 features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullView LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of brightness. Under the hood, there is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC clocked at 1.5GHz, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

Infinix Smart 2 Review

The Infinix Smart 2 sports a 13-megapixel sensor at the back along with a five-piece lens sporting an f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus (PDAF) along with an LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture lens and dual LED flash.

Infinix has provided 16GB and 32GB storage options that both are expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 128GB) slot. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3,050mAh battery.

Infinix Smart 2

Infinix Smart 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Decent rear camera
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • Bad
  • Sub-par performance
  • Questionable build quality
  • Cluttered software
  • Poor front camera
Read detailed Infinix Smart 2 review
Display5.45-inch
Processor1.5GHz quad-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3050mAh
Further reading: Infinix Smart 2 price in India, Infinix Smart 2 specifications, Infinix Smart 2, Android Pie, Infinix
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
