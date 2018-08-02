Infinix Smart 2 with an HD+ 'FullView' display and a quad-core processor was launched on Thursday. The handset with a starting price tag of Rs. 5,999 is designed to take on the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Moto C Plus, and Samsung Galaxy On5. Transsion Holdings-owned Infinix has offered Android Oreo along with a preloaded Face Unlock feature. The Infinix Smart 2 also has 4G VoLTE support for high-speed data access. It is also claimed to deliver up to 21 hours of 4G talk time, 81 hours of music playback time, or 21 days of standby time on a single charge. The Chinese company has additionally provided an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the Infinix Smart 2 along with a dual LED flash module to attract the youth. Earlier this month, Infinix launched the Hot 6 Pro as its affordable smartphone with a dual rear camera setup. That model arrived at Rs. 7,999 and is so far exclusive to Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 2 price in India

The Infinix Smart 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage configuration, while its 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant comes at Rs. 6,999. Both variants will go on sale through Flipkart starting August 10, in Bordeaux Red, City Blue, Sandstone Black, and Serene Gold colour options.

Infinix Smart 2 specifications

The dual-SIM, dual Volte Infinix Smart 2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with XOS 3.3.0 on top and features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullView LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of brightness. The smartphone also has 83 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC clocked at 1.5GHz, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The handset has a 13-megapixel sensor at the back along with a five-piece lens sporting an f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus (PDAF) along with an LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture lens and dual LED flash.

Infinix has provided 16GB and 32GB storage options that both are expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 128GB) slot. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3050mAh battery.