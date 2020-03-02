Infinix S5 Pro is set to launch in India on March 6, the company announced while teasing some of the smartphone's features, including a pop-up selfie camera. Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings that sells smartphones under several brand names in India, including Infinix, is planning to launch its latest smartphone in India in the sub-Rs. 10,000 category, as per a report.

In a tweet, Infinix India announced that the Infinix S5 Pro will be launched on March 6, and would feature 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, apart from a triple rear camera setup headed by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The tweet also clearly shows the Infinix S5 Pro will be available via Flipkart. The tweet also clearly shows a green colour variant, a vertically-aligned triple rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor. Thanks to the use of a pop-up selfie camera, there is no display notch or hole-punch cutout on the smartphone.

News agency IANS cites industry sources to claim some more specifications of the Infinix S5 Pro. As per IANS, the smartphone will feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone may also come with Infinix OS XOS 6.0 dolphin based on Android 10. This is going to be the first launch of the year for Infinix.

The smartphone maker had a successful year in 2019 with as many as nine launches including its popular Hot series. Infinix touts being part of the government's 'Make in India' initiative, saying it manufactures its devices at its facility in Noida. The company usually retails its smartphones on Flipkart.