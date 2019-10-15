Infinix S5 was launched in India on Tuesday, a new smartphone from the premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings. The Infinix S5 is priced in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment, and its highlight features make it stand out amongst competitors. These include a hole-punch display, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, a quad rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Infinix S5 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, and runs Android 9.0. Read on for more details, including the Infinix S5 price in India, release date, and specifications.

The Infinix S5 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for its sole 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available in Quetzal Crystal and Violet colour variants. The Infinix S5 will go on sale via Flipkart in India, starting from 12pm IST on October 21.

Infinix S5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix S5 runs XOS 5.5 Cheetah based on Android 9.0 Pie. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 480 nits peak brightness, and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

As we mentioned, the Infinix S5 sports a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel Super Macro lens capable of shooting at a proximity of 2.5cm, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 114-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, is a 32-megapixel camera with 4-in-1 pixels, and an f/2.0 aperture. The company is also touting an AI 3D Face Beauty mode.

Infinix S5 sports a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch display

The Infinix S5 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own dedicated slot. It bears a rear fingerprint scanner. It runs on a 4,000mAh battery, rated to deliver up to 18.8 hours of talk time on 4G and 32 hours of music playback.

Commenting on the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, said, "Infinix's promise of being a First-in-Segment-Technology brand that democratizes the best of smartphone tech for the masses is lived with every new device of ours, and S5 is no exception. At a time when content viewing has become the favourite past-time of smartphone users, S5's unmatched viewing experience promises to set itself apart from the crowd."