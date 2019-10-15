Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix S5 With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix S5 With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix S5 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for its sole 4GB + 64GB variant. Infinix S5 will be available in Quetzal Crystal and Violet colours.

By | Updated: 15 October 2019 15:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Infinix S5 With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix S5 will go on sale via Flipkart in India, starting from 12pm IST on October 21

Highlights
  • Infinix S5 will be available to buy via Flipkart in India
  • The smartphone features a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Another Infinix S5 highlight is its hole-punch display

Infinix S5 was launched in India on Tuesday, a new smartphone from the premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings. The Infinix S5 is priced in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment, and its highlight features make it stand out amongst competitors. These include a hole-punch display, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, a quad rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Infinix S5 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, and runs Android 9.0. Read on for more details, including the Infinix S5 price in India, release date, and specifications.

Infinix S5 price in India, release date

The Infinix S5 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for its sole 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available in Quetzal Crystal and Violet colour variants. The Infinix S5 will go on sale via Flipkart in India, starting from 12pm IST on October 21.

Infinix S5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix S5 runs XOS 5.5 Cheetah based on Android 9.0 Pie. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 480 nits peak brightness, and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

As we mentioned, the Infinix S5 sports a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel Super Macro lens capable of shooting at a proximity of 2.5cm, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 114-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, is a 32-megapixel camera with 4-in-1 pixels, and an f/2.0 aperture. The company is also touting an AI 3D Face Beauty mode.

infinix s5 back infinix

Infinix S5 sports a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch display

 

The Infinix S5 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own dedicated slot. It bears a rear fingerprint scanner. It runs on a 4,000mAh battery, rated to deliver up to 18.8 hours of talk time on 4G and 32 hours of music playback.

Commenting on the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, said, "Infinix's promise of being a First-in-Segment-Technology brand that democratizes the best of smartphone tech for the masses is lived with every new device of ours, and S5 is no exception. At a time when content viewing has become the favourite past-time of smartphone users, S5's unmatched viewing experience promises to set itself apart from the crowd."

Infinix S5

Infinix S5

Display6.60-inch
ProcessorHelio P22
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix S5, Infinix S5 Price in India, Infinix S5 Specifications, Infinix, Flipkart
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
Government Said to Look Into Flipkart, Amazon Festive Discounts After Retailer Complaints
Infinix S5 With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Debuts With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Tomorrow Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  3. Realme X2 Pro Flagship Phone to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. OnePlus TVs Listed With Up to Rs. 15,400 Off on Exchange: All Offers
  6. Infinix S5 With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  8. Tecno Camon 12 Air With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Are Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.1 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Said to Look Into Flipkart, Amazon Festive Discounts After Retailer Complaints
  2. Infinix S5 With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Listed With Up to Rs. 15,400 Off on Exchange, Rs. 3,500 Discount on ICICI Cards: All Offers
  4. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Trailer Leaks, Hints at Fishing and Diving Abilities
  5. Uber Lays Off 350 Employees in Eats, Autonomous Vehicles
  6. BSNL International Wi-Fi Roaming Service Suspended in Chennai
  7. Microsoft Project xCloud Public Preview Begins in Select Regions, New Message Filtration Feature to Roll Out in Xbox Live
  8. Google Pixel 4 Price, Fabric Cases, Nest Mini, and Pixelbook Go Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. 5G Will Change How Telcos in India Earn Revenue: Cisco
  10. Hotstar to Remake BBC’s Doctor Foster in 2019 With Directors Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aijaz Khan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.