Infinix S5 Lite was launched in India on Friday, the latest smartphone from the Transsion Holdings-owned brand. As the name clearly suggests, the Infinix S5 Lite is a watered-down version of the Infinix S5 that went official last month, but retains its hole-punch design and also borrows some of its internal hardware. The Infinix S5 Lite comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The phone packs triple rear cameras assisted by a quad-LED flash module and a 16-megapixel front camera. Despite its low asking price, the Infinix S5 Lite flaunts a 2.5D gradient glass finish for a premium look.

Infinix S5 Lite price in India

The Infinix S5 Lite is priced at Rs. 7,999 in India for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The new Infinix phone comes in Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet colour options, and will go on sale starting 12pm on November 22 via Flipkart.

Infinix S5 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix S5 Lite runs Android Pie with XOS 5.5 skin on top. It features a 6.55-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 480 nits of peak brightness, 99.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a pixel density of 268ppi. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, ticking alongside the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

As for the phone's triple rear camera setup, it includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 78-degrees field of view, assisted by a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a dedicated low-light sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and 77.3-degrees field of view. It employs the 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver brighter photos and supports features such as AI Portrait, AI Face Beauty, and wide selfie among others.

Infinix S5 Lite packs 64GB of onboard storage and supports storage expansion via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide 18.82 hours of 4G talk time, and can be juiced up via the supplied 5V/ 1.2A charger. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor. Infinix S5 Lite measures 164x76x7.9mm and tips the scales at 178 grams.