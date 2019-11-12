Technology News
  Infinix S5 Lite With Hole Punch Display Teased to Launch on November 15 on Flipkart, Price Set at Rs. 7,999

Infinix S5 Lite With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on November 15 on Flipkart, Price Set at Rs. 7,999

Infinix S5 Lite is expected to be a mellowed down version of the Infinix S5.

Updated: 12 November 2019 10:20 IST
Infinix S5 Lite With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on November 15 on Flipkart, Price Set at Rs. 7,999

Infinix S5 Lite to sport a rear fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Infinix S5 Lite to hole-punch display will see cut-out on top left edge
  • Flipkart is taking registrations of interest
  • The Infinix S5 Lite will come in Green and Black gradient finishes

Infinix S5 Lite has been spotted on Flipkart, and the teaser page reveals key highlights of the phone, its launch date, and even its price. The phone is being teased to launch in three days i.e., November 15. Flipkart is counting down the days to the big reveal, and lists the price of the Infinix S5 Lite to be at Rs. 7,999. To recall, the Infinix S5 was launched in India last month, and the phone comes with a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The Infinix S5 Lite is expected to be a mellowed down version of the Infinix S5.

As mentioned, the Flipkart teaser page reveals that the Infinix S5 Lite will be priced in India at Rs. 7,999. The phone is teased to sport a hole-punch display with the cut-out placed on the top left edge. At the back, there are multiple cameras, and while the setup isn't clearly visible, there seems to be four sensors alongside flash support. A rear fingerprint sensor is also seen, and the Infinix S5 Lite will be launched in Green and Black gradient finishes at least. There's no clarity on whether only one RAM + storage variant will launch in India, just like the Infinix S5, or multiple configurations can be expected.

Notably, the Flipkart teaser is only visible on the app, and not on the desktop site. Flipkart has made the Notify Me button live for the Infinix S5 Lite, and users can go to the app to register their interest. There is no word on when the phone will go on sale in India, but we can expect more details on when it launches on November 15. The Infinix S5 Lite, as mentioned, will be a stripped down version of the Infinix S5, and it should probably see downgrades in the processor, battery, RAM, or camera. This is pure speculation from our end though, and we will know all specification details in a few days.

Further reading: Infinix S5 Lite, Infinix S5 Lite Price in India, Infinix S5 Lite Specifications, Infinix S5 Lite Launch Date, Infinix
Infinix S5 Lite With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on November 15 on Flipkart, Price Set at Rs. 7,999
