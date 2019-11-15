Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix S5 Lite With Hole Punch Display to Launch in India Today: Price, Specifications, What We Know So Far

Infinix S5 Lite With Hole-Punch Display to Launch in India Today: Price, Specifications, What We Know So Far

Infinix S5 Lite to sport a 16-megapixel selfie sensor, a hole-punch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

By | Updated: 15 November 2019 10:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Infinix S5 Lite With Hole-Punch Display to Launch in India Today: Price, Specifications, What We Know So Far

Infinix S5 Lite to launch at 12pm IST today

Highlights
  • Infinix S5 Lite to be made available on Flipkart
  • Flipkart teaser suggests two colour options
  • Infinix S5 Lite is set to be priced at Rs. 7,999

Infinix S5 Lite - the latest phone from the Transsion Holdings brand - will launch in India today. The smartphone has been teased for a while on Flipkart, where the phone's design, specifications, and price were tipped. The teaser on Flipkart suggests that the phone will come in two colour finishes, and its price wil be set at Rs. 7,999. The company has already launched the Infinix S5, and the Infinix S5 Lite is expected to be a slightly mellow version of the vanilla variant. Full specifications and other availability details should be announced today.

Infinix S5 Lite price in India

Flipkart confirms that the Infinix S5 Lite will be launched in India today at 12pm (noon) IST. The pricing of the phone has already been confirmed, and it is listed to be at Rs. 7,999. This means that the Infinix S5 Lite will be Rs. 1,000 less expensive than the Infinix S5, which was launched with a price tag of Rs. 8,999. There's no clarity on whether only one RAM + storage variant will launch in India, just like the Infinix S5, or multiple configurations can be expected.

Infinix S5 Lite specifications (expected)

The teaser page confirms that the Infinix S5 Lite will sport a triple rear camera setup, although earlier it seemed like there were four sensors. There is a fourth cut-out at the back that seems to be the autofocus sensor, but we will know more about that when the company details the phone today. Up front, the phone is confirmed to sport a hole-punch display, possibly one of the cheapest phones out there to offer this display format. Furthermore, a rear fingerprint scanner is also teased on the Flipkart page.

Separately, the Infinix S5 Lite is confirmed to sport a 16-megapixxel front camera sensor, situated in the selfie camera cut-out placed on the top left edge of the display. The Infinix S5 Lite will be launched in Green and Black gradient finishes at least – with the green variant back panel finish said to be inspired by the ‘starry night sky'.

As mentioned, the Infinix S5 Lite will be a stripped down version of the Infinix S5, and it should probably see downgrades in the processor, battery, RAM, or camera. This is pure speculation from our end though, and we will know all specifications, and launch offer details today. Currently, Flipkart is taking registrations of interest on the Infinix S5 Lite dedicated page.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix S5 Lite

Infinix S5 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern-looking hole-punch display
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Lacks ambient light sensor
  • Slow charging
  • Spammy UI
  • Weak processor
  • Below-average rear camera performance
Read detailed Infinix S5 Lite review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix S5 Lite, Infinix S5 Lite Price in India, Infinix S5 Lite Specifications, Infinix S5 Lite Features, Infinix, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
HTC Desire 19s With Triple Rear Camera Setup, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Apple Says Goodbye to 15-Inch MacBook Pro With the Launch of 16-Inch Model
Infinix S5 Lite With Hole-Punch Display to Launch in India Today: Price, Specifications, What We Know So Far
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Rumoured to Get Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant [Update]
  2. Realme 5s Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Shows
  3. Redmi K30 Launch Delayed Till 2020, GM Lu Weibing Suggests
  4. Google Search Will Now Let You Practice Pronouncing Tricky Words
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving November Android Security Patch
  7. Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Its MIUI 11 Stable Update in India
  8. Realme 5s Display Specifications Revealed by Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  9. Vodafone Idea CEO Says Government Doesn't Want Duopoly in Telecom
  10. Amazon Apple, Oppo Sales Offer Discounts on iPhone 11, Reno 10x Zoom, More
#Latest Stories
  1. IRCTC Earned Rs. 63 Crores as Convenience Fee in September, RTI Query Shows
  2. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads on App Store and Google Play, With India Leading the Chart: Sensor Tower
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Fleshes Out Plan to Develop Toronto Smart City
  4. WeWork Said to Be Facing US SEC Inquiry Into Possible Rule Violations
  5. TikTok Starts Testing 'Links in Bios' and Videos, Giving Users Ways to Monetise
  6. Huawei P30 Series, Mate 20 Series Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins: Reports
  7. Redmi K30 Launch Delayed Till 2020, GM Lu Weibing Suggests
  8. Realme 5s to Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals
  9. Bill Gates Officially Passes Jeff Bezos as World's Richest Person: Bloomberg Billionaires Index
  10. Huawei Ban: US Said to Extend Licence for Its Companies to Continue Business With Huawei
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.