Infinix S4 has now been launched in India, after the launch of the Smart 3 Plus last month. The phone sports a triple rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a waterdrop-style notch. The Infinix S4 key features include the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a 6.21-inch large display, Android 9 Pie software, a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery. The company also launched the X Band 3 fitness band alongside the smartphone, and it comes with real-time heart rate monitoring and up to 20-day battery life.

Infinix S4, X Band 3 price in India

Infinix S4 is priced in India at Rs. 8,999. The phone will be available on Flipkart from May 28 at 12pm (noon) IST. It will be available in Nebula Blue, Space Grey, and Twilight Purple colour options. The X Band 3, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 1,599 and will be available on Flipkart from June 4.

Infinix S4 specifications

As for specifications, the dual-SIM Infinix S4 runs on Android Pie-based XOS 5.0. The phone features a 6.21-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass display protection. The phone is powered by the 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB).

The triple rear camera setup at the back houses – a primary 13-megapixel snapper with f/1.8 aperture, another 8-megapixel 120 degrees ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a last 2-megapixel camera as well. The rear setup is accompanied by a Quad-LED flash. Up front, the Infinix S4 will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and screen flash. Features include auto scene detection across eight modes including portrait, text, night, backlight HDR, blue sky, sports and others.

The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery, the dimensions measure at 156x75x7.9mm, and it weighs 155 grams. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Micro-USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phone supports Face Unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Sensors on board include a G-sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, and compass.

Infinix X Band 3 features

Infinix X Band 3

The Infinix X Band 3 sports a colour LED display with Smart touch key. It offers tracking of heart rate, blood pressure, sleep and activity, oxygen levels, calorie intake, outdoor running, steps, and more. It can offer users updates on weather, set smart task reminders, and offers remote-music control. The company touts 20-day battery life, and the fitness band pairs with the Infinix Life app for collation of data.

